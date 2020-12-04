100 Years Ago
Dec. 4, 1920
The report that a Frederick county butcher was buying cholera-infected hogs from Washington county at a ridiculously low figure has been confirmed, following an investigation of County Agent P.A. Hauver. The name of the butcher and the lace of business have been withheld from the press, but it is understood that all customers of the butcher have been notified and asked to destroy all pork purchased from this butcher.
Approaching women on the streets and making improper remarks to them proved costly Thursday night for George Keith, of Point of Rocks, who is now sojourning in the Frederick County jail, where he can ponder over his misdeeds. Insulting remarks such as were made by Keith will not be tolerated, and the man making them will not go unpunished, Justice J. Grahame Johnson, who tried the case, declared.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 4, 1970
The man who spent the last 10 years living at the Frederick County Jail was put back in the jail yesterday but this time officially. Austin Arnold, 64, was arrested Wednesday night for loitering in Baker Park, where he was found sleeping beside the bridge by Pvt. Richard Stine. He was sentenced to serve 10 days at the Frederick County Jail.
Negotiations between the city, Frederick Piper Sales, for two hangars to be built at the Frederick Airport were authorized when Mayor E. Paul Magaha and the board of aldermen met Thursday.
Any plan to extend the traditional 180- day school year would require extensive study and pre-planning and would, at least in the beginning, be expensive, according to a joint committee of Frederick and Carroll County educators.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 4, 2000
Police are teaming up with local retailers to curb the rising number of shoplifting incidents. The goals of the new group, the Frederick County Retail Security and Loss Prevention Association, are twofold, said Maryland State Police Detective Sgt. David Reichenbaugh, the organizer. “They are to raise awareness and to encourage business to communicate with one another as well as the police,” he said.
Urbana became just the fourth team in Maryland — and the first from Frederick County — to win three straight state football crowns, joining Seneca Valley, Springbrook and Wide Lake. In fact, the Hawks haven’t lost since they first had a senior class in 1998, winning an area-best 38 straight games en route to their rare threepeat.
"Austin Arnold, 64, was arrested Wednesday night for loitering in Baker Park, where he was found sleeping beside the bridge..." oh man, he had nowhere to go so he got another ten days' shelter in the jail. Friendless, alone and without resources at 64. This does not portend well for his future.
