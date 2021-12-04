SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Dec. 4, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 4, 1971
Progress is being made on the Discovery housing development off Md. 194 on Stauffer Road in Walkersville. The first section of the development, including 104 townhouses, is slated to open in January 1972. The entire 165-acre project will involve 400 townhouses and 255 single dwellings. Future plans for Discovery include construction of a shopping center, day care center, tennis courts, swimming pool, jogging paths and various other recreational areas.
The Brunswick Alliance Church is planning a special service this Sunday. Dr. and Mrs. Dean F. Kroh, pioneer medical missionaries from the Democratic Republic of Congo (recently renamed Zaire), will be speaking in the Sunday school and morning worship services. Dr. and Mrs. Kroh have labored in the Congo since 1951, she as a nurse midwife and he as the first medical doctor to be sent overseas by the Christian and Missionary Alliance whose missionary program now includes 24 mission fields and almost 900 missionaries.
Many, many Fredericktonians, their relatives and ancestors have worked at Frederick Iron & Steel and are familiar with the products produced in this plant at East Seventh and East streets. However, for those not familiar with this company’s contribution to the local and national economy, the products produced are mainly castings, centrifugal pumps and wrecking balls. The U.S. Navy, the chemical and paper industries, food processing plants (if you lunched on Campbell’s Tomato Soup, most likely that soup passed through a Frederick pump somewhere along the line), oil refineries and municipalities have used Frederick centrifugal pumps since 1917.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 4, 2001
Duke Energy Frederick has added more land to its Point of Rocks power plant project, a response in part to community concerns that the plans don’t include enough buffering. By adding the land, the company can rearrange the layout of its power plant, diminishing the visual impact for some residents.
Frederick mayor-elect Jennifer Dougherty met with the incoming aldermen Monday evening to hammer out details of their transition and encountered some moderate resistance to her post-inaugural agenda. Ms. Dougherty was pressed to guarantee the job status of the acting police chief during the upcoming search for a new police chief. She also was criticized for naming an outreach to city employees a “political amnesty month.”
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Dec. 5, 1921
Louis Carmilla, of Brunswick, has gotten himself into trouble in Luray, Va., according to a report from that place yesterday. It was stated that he was arrested on two charges of transporting liquor and fined and sentenced to a term in the Luray jail. According to the report, all of Carmilla’s troubles are due to a collision between his automobile and a heavy truck on the outskirts of Luray some time ago. In the smash-up, Carmilla’s car was badly damaged, and a witness testified he and a companion were seen delivering packages from the broken machine to a field near Luray.
The heaviest snow for 10 years, perhaps longer, so early in the winter fell yesterday, attaining a depth from 6 to about 8 inches. In the city, according to measurement, the snow was a fraction less than 8 inches, while in the mountain it was reported to be 7 to 8 inches deep.
The work of drilling for oil on the land of Caleb C. Merritt, Thurmont, is going steadily forward. They have already drilled down to a depth of 550 feet but have as yet struck no oil. There has been nothing so far, however, to dampen their enthusiasm or to lead them to doubt that they will eventually strike oil.
About the Town: A man stepped out of a restaurant Friday evening. He walked to the edge of the sidewalk, reached into his vest pocket and extracted a goose quill toothpick, which he proceeded to use. Some of the older folks will remember when nearly every man carried one of them. But that was quite some years ago!
50 Years Ago
Dec. 5, 1971
The archive for this date is not available.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 5, 2001
Rep. Roscoe Bartlett plans to meet with an aide to President Bush today to request $31 million for Frederick and Washington county services that would support Camp David, Fort Detrick or Site R in a terrorist attack. The package includes $750,000 for Frederick Memorial Hospital to build a decontamination facility and $4.36 million for improvements to Hagerstown Regional Airport, where Air Force One can land if the president is going to Camp David, Dr. Bartlett said Tuesday night.
The first application for a county charter school was handed to county School Superintendent Jack Dale Monday, according to charter applicant Michael Cain. Mr. Cain said he and 30 other organizers hope the Bronson Alcott Public School, which will educate 200 kindergarten through eighth grade students, will open in September 2002.
