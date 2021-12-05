100 Years Ago
Dec. 5, 1921
Louis Carmilla, of Brunswick, has gotten himself into trouble in Luray, Va., according to a report from that place yesterday. It was stated that he was arrested on two charges of transporting liquor and fined and sentenced to a term in the Luray jail. According to the report, all of Carmilla's troubles are due to a collision between his automobile and a heavy truck on the outskirts of Luray some time ago. In the smash up, Carmilla's car was badly damaged and a witness testified he and a companion were seen delivering packages from the broken machine to a field near Luray. Search for the liquor by Luray officials found tin the discovery of about 25 gallons.
The heaviest snow for 10 years, perhaps longer, so early in the winter fell yesterday attaining a depth from 6 to about 8 inches. In the city, according to measurement, the snow was a fraction less than 8 inches, while in the mountain it was reported to be 7 to 8 inches deep.
The work of drilling for oil on the land of Caleb C. Merritt, Thurmont, is going steadily forward. They have already drilled down to a depth of 550 feet but have as yet struck no oil. There has been nothing so far, however, to dampen their enthusiasm or to lead them to doubt that they will eventually strike oil.
About the Town: A man stepped out of a restaurant Friday evening. He walked to the edge of the sidewalk, reached into his vest pocket, and extracted a goose quill toothpick, which he proceeded to use. Some of the older folks will remember when nearly every man carried one of them. But that was quite some years ago!
50 Years Ago
Dec. 5, 1971
The archives for this date is not available.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 5, 2001
Rep. Roscoe Bartlett plans to meet with an aide to President Bush today to request $31 million for Frederick and Washington county services that would support Camp David, Fort Detrick or Site R in a terrorist attack. The package includes $750,000 for Frederick Memorial Hospital to build a decontamination facility and $4.36 million for improvements to Hagerstown Regional Airport, where Air Force One can land if the president is going to Camp David, Dr. Bartlett said Tuesday night.
The first application for a county charter school was handed to county School Superintendent Jack Dale Monday, according to charter applicant Michael Cain. Mr. Cain said he and 30 other organizers hope the Bronson Alcott Public School, which will educate 200 kindergarten through eighth-grade students, will open in September 2002.
