100 Years Ago
Dec. 5, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 5, 1970
Winds which accompanied a front moving into the area did minor damage and caused electrical power blackouts in the Lewistown and Middletown areas while bringing seasonable temperatures back, once again, to Frederick County.
The Jefferson and Lewistown Volunteer Fire Companies were admitted to the Frederick County Volunteer Firemen's Association by a unanimous vote of the organization at a special meeting at the New Midway Fire Hall on Dec. 3.
The pre-school TV hit "Sesame Street" is off and running again this year and one of the stars will from Frederick County — Ideal Farms Dairy Inc., where a portion of the filming recently took place.
Word was received last night from a reliable source that a Frederick County personality is on the verge of breaking a world record and has publicly boasted "I am confident that by Dec. 7, I will have broken the world's record" in question. Will Frederick County have a world champion? Keep your subscriptions paid up, gentle readers, and await with us the news expected Monday morning.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 5, 2000
Role Models America officially opened at Fort Ritchie on Monday amid a plethora of retired U.S. Army officers connected to the school, a drill team, 50 cadets in white caps and inspirational words. The cadets came to the military-style prep school in October and November, and the first five are expected to graduate from high school in August 2001.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a human whose body was found in a tree stand Saturday evening on Brown Road, Wolfsville. The man in his 40s, who had heart problems, is believed to have died of a heart attack, said Sgt. Tim Clarke, who was waiting to review the report of the detective who responded to the rural scene.
Members of the Braddock Grange will no longer beat a path to their old hall. Declining membership forced them to do what many other Granges did when the problems of declining members, no revenue and a swelling repair bill gripped the. "They sold it with the state's approval," said State Grange Master John Thompson.
