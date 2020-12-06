100 Years Ago
Dec. 6, 1920
George Beard, about 48 years old, of Sandy Hook, was struck by a motorcycle ridden by Charles Rice, of Brunswick, yesterday afternoon, and so badly injured that he died at the City Hospital six hours later. Death was due to concussion of the brain. For the past four or five years he had been employed as a lock tender of the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal, a short distance above Harpers Ferry. It is understood that he stepped from the track to avoid a train and walked in front of the motorcycle and was run down.
The flavoring of homemade Christmas plum pudding, mince meat and brandied cherries and peaches with alcoholic spirits is in violation of the prohibition enforcement law and such foods are liable to seizure, it was stated Saturday at the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Washington.
The sale of three public school houses cried at the court house door by William E. Darner, auctioneer, netted the sum of $1,158. Clairvaux school brought the highest price being bid in by William L. Galvin for $920. Hayfield school was sold to George Warthen for $156. Pleasant Hill school was sold to Anson Boller for $82. Smith's school was withdrawn from sale after $200 had been offered.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 6, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 6, 2000
(AP) — Four weeks into America's election limbo, the courts still held the keys to the White House. The Florida Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal of Al Gore's historic election challenge to George W. Bush's certified Florida victory, briefs were filed in reaction to U.S. Supreme Court decision and oral arguments were heard at a federal appeals court in Atlanta.
Detectives are working overtime to solve three armed robberies that occurred in less than 24 hours in the City of Frederick. In all three cases, the robbers were brazen. Two of the three crimes occurred during the daytime and two happened in Golden Mile businesses with customers present.
A man who swerved his small pickup to avoid hitting a dog slammed his truck into the side of a house in Utica Tuesday night. The man was driving an Old Frederick Road near Ramsburg Road about 9:30 p.m. when he served his truck to avoid hitting a dog, he said, instead hit the side of a house. The building was in bad shape after the accident. A building inspector had been called.
