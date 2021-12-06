100 Years Ago
Dec. 6, 1921
While hunting in the mountains in Pennsylvania, just north of the Frederick county line, Lancelot Jacques Jr., Smithsburg, Washington county, shot a six-pronged buck weighing about 135 pounds one day last week.
His right shoulder and the right side of his neck and face badly torn by gunshot, and suffering from shock and exposure, Charles Giles, about 20 years of age, is in a serious condition at his home in the mountains near Knoxville, while Walter Grimm, about 20 years old, is confined in the Frederick county jail, charged with firing the shot that wounded Giles. The shooting was the outcome of a hunting expedition, the two being in the same vicinity together. It is said that the quarrel occurred over the shooting of a rabbit. Giles, it is said, had the first shot at the cotton-tail and wounded it. Before it could be gotten by Giles, however, Grimm shot it again, the second load killing the rabbit. An argument followed, it is said, concerning the ownership of the dead rabbit.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 6, 1971
The buck kill for Frederick County topped the 200 mark Saturday, the closing day of the 1971 firearm season for deer. The unofficial tally from the county’s three official checking stations showed a season take of 209 antlered deer by 7 p.m. The biggest buck of the season fell to Steve Foreman of Ijamsville. Foreman’s buck was an eight point, 180-pounder shot last Friday in the Sugar Loaf area and weighed in at Delphey’s Sport Store in Frederick. The deer with the largest number of points on the antlers was a 12-point, 143-pound buck dropped near Lantz by Richard Harbaugh, of Waynesboro, Pa., and checked in at Ben’s Esso.
A customer found the operator of a junk yard dead on his screen-back porch on Woodville Road near Mt. Airy Saturday at 6:15 p.m., state police said. The body of Francis Runkles, 64, operator of Runkles Junk Yard, was found by a customer who said he went to Runkles’ home to buy parts, police said. Runkles’ body was found with “several bullet wounds,” police said. Runkles’ wife, 72, who was in the kitchen, said she did not hear any shots. She was transported to Frederick Memorial Hospital for shock treatment, police said.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 6, 2001
The boundaries of Frederick County’s legislative districts could change dramatically for the 2002 election under a proposal being considered by House Speaker Casper Taylor Jr. The lines connect the county’s two Democratic strongholds, Frederick city and Brunswick, which appears to boost the fortunes of Delegate Sue Hecht, the Frederick city Democrat who is considering a run for the Maryland Senate. “It’s clear the Annapolis establishment has made me their No. 1 target,” said Sen. Alex Mooney, the Republican who now sits in the seat Ms. Hecht would seek.
Five more armed deputies soon will be stationed in Frederick County schools under a new $625,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. One of the uniformed deputies will be assigned to Oakdale Middle School, which opens in January, and the other four will split their time among the county’s eight high schools, Sheriff Jim Hagy said.
