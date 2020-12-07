100 Years Ago
Dec. 7, 1920
The county commissioners yesterday adopted a resolution whereby the name of the Frederick and Woodsboro turnpike has been changed to “Shriner Road.” It’s the highway from Frederick city to Woodsboro via Walkersville.
Pieces of a fruitcake belonging to a Frederick man have been sent to more prominent men in the United States than probably any other cake of the kind ever made. Another interesting feature is that the cake is perhaps the oldest of its kind in this country. The cake in question belongs to S.T. Stull, No. 619 North Market Street, and was baked in 1872 by the late Mrs. Stull. A piece of the cake was sent to President Wilson when he was married the second time. Another piece was also sent to Billy Sunday, the evangelist. Both President Wilson and Mr. Sunday acknowledged receipt.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 7, 1970
Good Morning! “The flag is the embodiment not of sentiment, but of history. It represents the experiences made by men and women who live under that flag.” — Woodrow Wilson
Any object that wasn’t tied down or otherwise secured has long since disappeared as fierce winds, accompanied by plummeting temperatures, swept through Frederick County over the weekend. Trees were uprooted, housewives hung the wash out to dry at their own risk, and spotty trouble throughout the county was reported by a spokesman for the Potomac Edison Co.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 7, 2000
The developers eyeing the old Carmack-Jay’s building unveiled their latest concept for the North Market Street site Wednesday, revealing a marketplace complex that now swallows up half the block. What was originally proposed as a four-story building modeled after Baltimore’s municipal markets has grown to 5 1/2 stories and incorporated seven adjacent properties.
Many of Brunswick’s residents turned out Wednesday evening for a ribbon cutting, one that officially opened the long-awaited completion of the “square.” Since June 19, residents had endured detours onto narrow one-way alleys and nonlocal traffic had to avoid Md. 17 through the town north to Middletown or south to Brunswick.
A man with two guns and a knife tried to grab an 8-year-old Frederick girl Tuesday evening outside her Windsor Gardens home, the child told Frederick police. When the man displayed a dark-colored weapon and said, “You’re coming with me,” the girl “kicked him in the knee and got away,” Lt. Tom Chase said the girl told officers. The girl told police that the man had another gun in his pocket and a black knife with a silver button on the handle. The girl was not injured.
"Another interesting feature is that the cake is perhaps the oldest of its kind in this country." Baked in 1872 and still being gifted in 1920! Answers the Jeopardy question, "What is the origin of the phrase, 'fruitcake from hell'?".
