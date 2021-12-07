100 Years Ago
Dec. 7, 1921
The first snow of Sunday brought thrills to the hearts of Frederick county boys. It made possible visions of “snow battles,” which had caused them to gaze expectantly at the skies for weeks. And it was a wonderful “snowball” snow.
Mrs. Naomi Crebbs, of near Yellow Springs, is the receipt of a bag of pecans from her brother J. Maurice Nickels, Mexia, Texas. Among the pecans were several which were larger than the remainder and which originated on the farm of Admiral Schley. All of the pecans were raised on the farm of Mr. Nickels.
“Christmas Mails” to Santa Growing Heavier Each Day: Dear Santa Claus — I am a little girl eleven years old. I want a fountain pen, a large doll baby and candy and nuts for Christmas. I also want pretty things on my Christmas tree. — Irene Trout, Buckeystown. Dear Santa — Please bring me a set of dishes, a pair of ice skates, some books, a box of writing paper and some oranges and candy. I will try to be a good girl. — Anna Mary Wagner, Bartholows. Dear Santa — I know you have gotten lots of letters but please do not overlook me and my brother. I would like to have an air rifle most of all but bring what you think is best for me. — William Null, Doubs.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 7, 1971
It’s official ... the 1972 Olympic Trials, women’s track and field, will be held in Frederick in July of 1972. Official confirmation of the event came with the recent signing of the contracts between the Frederick Jaycees, local sponsors of the event, and the United States Olympic Committee, ofical sanctioning body for all Olympic-connected events. On July 7 and 8, as many as 150 of the nation’s top female athletes will compete for the honor of representing the United States in the track and field events at Munich.
The recent addition of a 12-passenger mini-bus to Frederick’s Community Action Agency transportation program has almost doubled the services to Medicaid card holders. The bus has been in operation for a month now, and already, CAA is transporting persons to medical facilities at the rate of 150 per month.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 7, 2001
WASHINGTON — A newly opened letter sent to Sen. Patrick Leahy contained suspected anthrax and handwriting that appear identical to an earlier letter to Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle, the FBI disclosed Thursday. With the letter and the powder undergoing laboratory analysis, “We hope to learn who did this and how they did it,” said FBI official Van Harp. The FBI posted photographs on its website that detailed Wednesday’s opening of the Leahy letter at the Army’s biodefense laboratory in Fort Detrick.
The state is buying a cannon for the South Mountain Civil War battlefield. The $38,000 artillery piece is a replica of a Napoleon, a bronze cannon that fired 12-pound projectiles, Al Preston, a state park ranger at the South Mountain Recreation Area, said Thursday. The cannon should arrive in mid-January, he said.
