100 Years Ago
Dec. 8, 1920
The large cement manufacturing plant of the Tidewater Portland Cement Company at Union Bridge, one of the largest factories of its kind in this section of the country is on the verge of a complete shutdown. It was officially stated yesterday that the plant is on a “half-time” schedule. No longer is it operating night and day.
Bobby Walthour, Boston, the well-known bicycle champion and holder of more national and international bicycle track records than perhaps any other cyclist, was arrested yesterday afternoon by Officer John Adams, charged with knocking over two traffic signs at the Square Corner. He was also picked up by Motorcycle Officer Earl Neikirk for operating an automobile without a registration card. At a hearing, he was fined one dollar.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 8, 1970
A five-year-old Registered Holstein Cow, fed and milked in a modern dairy barn near Frederick, has produced more milk than any other living cow in the world in a 365-day period. Reinharts Arthur-Farms Ballad has just milked 40,980 pounds of milk. Equivalent to 19,060 quarts of milk, this campion record represents more milk produced on just twice daily milking than that of any other cow on official herd test. “Ballad,” as she is affectionately known by her owner, Glen E. Morrow, is to be honored at a special occasion on Dec. 9.
The Frederick County Commissioners met Monday in executive session to discuss policy on sick leave. The board met separately with two county employees who have been receiving full salary following the expiration of all annual and sick leave, “and corrective measures are being taken,” according to Board Chairman John A. Derr. The question was brought up when former commissioner Russell Horman charged that some employ ees were excepted from the county’s personnel rules and regulations and granted extended sick leave benefits while others were treated according to the rules.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 8, 2000
The Maryland Department of the Environment has decided the county government acted properly in denying a controversial water line access case last summer. MDE “can find no fault with the process” that denied the Islamic Society of Frederick water and sewer connections for property planned for a mosque and school, said J.L. Hearn, director of the agency’s Water Management Administration.
A new state program will help support families who want to keep their elderly relatives out of nursing homes. “So they can remain in home as long as possible, because that’s where they want to be,” said Carolyn True, the director of the county’s Department of Aging. The program, called the Medicaid waiver, will provide money for the kinds of things that can help seniors be independent.
