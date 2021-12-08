100 Years Ago
Dec. 8, 1921
Frank Michael, of Daysville, near this city, was arrested yesterday morning by Sheriff James A. Jones, on a warrant, charged with unlawfully burning an automobile with intent to defraud. The warrant was sworn out by State Fire Marshall George Percy, Baltimore. It is alleged that the automobile was destroyed by fire on the road between Daysville and Mt. Pleasant.
On Saturday, December 3, a party of nine members of the Girls’ High School, chaperoned by Miss Mildred DeLashmutt, went to Baltimore to see Ethel Barrymore in “De Classes” at Ford’s. The party left the school at nine o’clock in Packard limousines and arrived in Baltimore at 10:30. Many places of interest were visited, including Lexington Market.
A cottage prayer meeting, under the auspices of the Leaders’ Bible Class was held Tuesday night at the home of Mrs. Stup, Madison street. Charles W. Zimmerman led the meeting, and his words of exhortation proved to be an inspiration to those assembled. Songs from the Billy Sunday song book were sung with great fervor.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 8, 1971
Sprays, razors and hair analysis have brought men’s hair styling into the league of women’s hairdressers within the past year. There are still many who go for crew cuts and electric shear cuts, but Skip Shafer, manager of the Prospect Barber Shop, says over half of his clientele is changing to the more natural sculpture cuts.
A Public Services and Facilities Plan proposes county regulation of the formation and location of new volunteer fire companies; construction of a new courthouse and board of education headquarters in downtown Frederick; establishment of a franchise system for collection of refuse and county purchase of three additional landfill sites; expansion of county library and health facilities, including renovation of Montevue; construction of a county vocational education center; and consideration of a countywide police force.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 8, 2001
A stop-work order has been issued at construction of an addition to a building on Kemp Lane, located directly adjacent to a high voltage power line tower. Peyton Paul Phillips, who represents Allegheny Power and Potomac Edison, said the building is located under a 150-foot right-of-way owned by the power company. Under the terms of the right-of-way, persons “may not erect buildings or other structures, except usual fences within the right-of-way.” Mr. Phillips said the high voltage electric transmission line carries 240,000 volts.
Frederick Memorial Hospital’s main campus on Seventh Street is going through the largest renovation and expansion campaign in its history. Known as Project 2000, the construction project is focusing on enlarging and renovating the hospital’s emergency department, labor and delivery areas and operating rooms. The last phase of the project will convert all the in-patient rooms at Frederick Memorial to private rooms.
