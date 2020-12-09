100 Years Ago
Dec. 9, 1920
Struck by a trolley car at the corner of Frederick and Light streets, Baltimore, yesterday, a truck owned by R. Capello, Frederick, and operated by “Happy” Gray was badly damaged and a consignment of fruit and vegetables and ruined. Gray was but slightly hurt, his injuries consisting of bruises and cuts about the limbs.
A move is on foot to organize a municipal band. Prof. Harry W. Mastern, the well-known band leader, is taking the initiative, and he will confer with Mayor Gilmer Schley in regard to forming the proposed new musical organization. If a band is organized, it will consist of about twenty-five members.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 9, 1970
A few years ago, a strange “Marsh Monster” was reported prowling about unlikely areas of the lower Eastern Shore. Now there are two of them. Somerset County reports a monster very similar to the one known to inhabit the tidelands and salt marshes of Wicomico County for the past four years. They are frequently sighted in spots where few men and no machines have been known to venture. They have large, clanking jaws and leave pairs of four-foot-wide tracks. They are big — estimated at between 17,000 and 20,000 pounds but have been seen skimming over marshes where a man can’t stand, and even floating across open water.
Lawrence W. Johnson, director of the Frederick County Planning Commission, will review Frederick County’s park and recreation facilities and outline plans for future parks at the evening program of the National Park Service’s series held at Catoctin Mountain Park’s Camp Peniel Auditorium.
Potomac Edison workmen are at work on U.S. 40-A between Braddock Heights and Middletown, upgrading the power lines. The new poles are from 55 to 75 feet tall and don’t have the cross arm the shorter, older ones did. Taller poles are necessary to allow space for the vertically spaced wires, which eliminate the chances of cross-arm failure, according to a PE spokesman.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 9, 2000
Friends, family and fans crammed Frederick Towne Mall on Thursday night to hear a local man who’s making it big on the country music charts. Neal Coty grew up in Thurmont where he started playing in a band while he was a junior in high school. Back then, he was known as Neal Angleberger.
Gov. Parris Glendening said he will increase funding for private school textbooks in his next budget request, enraging opponents who thought that $6 million for that purpose this year was a “one-time deal.” Critics have already begun a lobbying effort that one opponent said “is gonna get nasty” as they fight to end what they see as unconstitutional funding.
