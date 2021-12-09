100 Years Ago
Dec. 9, 1921
Real “likker” is getting scarce — that is, the kind of whisky Maryland produced in the old days. Old Internal Revenue man say so. Prohibition officials, whose duty it is to be responsible for the amount of liquor floating on the bootleg market always say that Maryland rye is scarce, but such has not always been the case. Several months back there was plenty of it to be had, and withdrawals from the Maryland warehouses were seriously threatening the supply on hand.
County Commissioners Oland, Holter and Wood and County Surveyor Emory C. Crum, spent a portion of yesterday relocating a road bed between Horsey’s distillery and Burkittsville. The road is part of a highway, four miles long, beginning at the schoolhouse about two miles from the distillery and running to Burkittsville. It is the intention of the county commissioners to put the stretch in good order and then ask the state road commission to take it over.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 9, 1971
Myersville officials discovered they are $33,000 short of funds for the town sewer system at a monthly meeting last night, four days after contracts were awarded for the system.
Independents Volunteer firemen were beginning to think seriously about the proposal for a new Frederick County courthouse Wednesday night during an hour-and-a-half search for an electrical malfunction in the present courthouse. There was no fire in the building but James Hall, custodian, called a fire alarm at 5:22 p.m. when lights on all three floors went out and a foul sulphurous odor filled the building.
A free test to identify possible cases of cervical cancer will be provided 6,880 women in Frederick County early next year under a program proposed by the county unit and the state division of the American Cancer Society.
The State Roads Commission has indicated it is willing to pay $46,220 for the right-of-way through five properties along the planned dual U.S. 15 and will pay $83,200 for the right-of-way through the property along I-70N near New Market.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 9, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
"I-70 'N' near New Market?"
