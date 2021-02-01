100 Years Ago
Feb. 1, 1921
George Thompson, night watchman a the Glade Valley Milling Co., Woodsboro, died suddenly yesterday morning just before being relieved from work. Thompson was sitting in the office at the plant, and one of the employees had arrived and conversed with the man about the weather and then went to oil a part of the machinery. The oiling being finished in a few minutes, he returned to the office to talk to Thompson, and when he came in, he found him dead in the chair with a newspaper in his hands.
A fire, thought to be of incendiary origin, destroyed more than 16,000 feet of lumber early Saturday morning at the saw mill of Elmer Derr’s about one mile above Feagaville. It took 16 men more than five hours to get it under control, with the men forming a bucket brigade to fight the fire but with little success. The engine used in pulling the mill was backed down to the creek, and a stream was thrown on the burning lumber piles.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 1, 1971
In an attempt to establish their definite role in the planning, growth and development of Frederick County, the Frederick Churches United sponsored a day-long planning consultation workshop at Hood College’s Tatum Arts Center. The purpose was to “help participants understand that responsible planning involves Christians in becoming aware not only of the needs of their churches but also the human needs in the total community; to help define the issues in planning for Frederick County; and to identify planning resources for local church leaders.”
SPACE CENTER, Houston — Three Americans rocketed out of earth orbit Sunday, encountered and overcame a problem that threatened to wreck the mission and streaked toward the moon on another search for lunar secrets. At no time were the astronauts aboard Apollo 14 in danger.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 1, 2001
The scarcity of electricity in California, combined with varying area weather patterns, is forcing people to take a serious look at their energy source. Many are turning to solar power. The California electricity shortage, blamed on deregulation, has generated many queries for residential solar power, BP Solarex spokesman Bo Harmon said Tuesday. “Big expansion plans” for the Frederick Solarex office in Center Park will be announced in a few months.
The city continues to express interest in deals, some old and some new, to parcel off sections of Frederick’s expansive but under-utilized watershed for use as public or nonprofit nature preserves. Frederick’s aldermen recently backed negotiations to establish a Girl Scout camp, extend the Gambrill State Park trail system and even enlarge the state park by as much as 2,200 acres in the watershed.
