100 Years Ago
Feb. 1, 1922
About 200 farmers and milk producers, members of the Frederick County Branch of the Maryland and Virginia Dairymen’s Association, held an interesting meeting at the Courthouse yesterday afternoon, at which local dairy conditions were discussed in considerable length. The trouble in Frederick county, said William Schilling, president of the Twin City Minneapolis and St. Paul Milk Producers’ Association, is that dairymen do not cooperate. The only way for dairymen to get what they deserve is to intelligently solve their problems and stand together.
A change in the location of one of Frederick’s business houses is presaged in the transfer of real estate on East Patrick street from ex-Sheriff William Roderick to William N. and Charles N. Wachter, trading as Wachter Brothers, wholesale confectioners.
The telephone booth robber is at work in Frederick again. Some time Monday morning, between 7 o’clock and noon, the telephone booth in the ladies’ waiting room at the Baltimore and Ohio Railway station was entered, the coin box unscrewed and carried off. It is said to have contained between $15 and $20.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 1, 1972
Sheriff Richard Baumgartner issued a statement Monday morning regarding the so-called investigation of an anonymous letter bearing former Sheriff Jacobs’ return address. According to the Sheriff, “this letter signed by a nonperson ‘Jon Bek’ is merely another letter in a long series of hate letters and harassments which have followed my election. ... I will not lower myself to the level of those who are attacking me from behind a wall of secrecy to possibly aid their own political ends.”
The animal farm at Fort Detrick, and the life’s work of one man, may become a casualty of the conversion of the installation to a cancer research center. Dr. Melvin Rabstein, an internationally-known breeder who heads the Animal Farm Division at Fort Detrick, fears that unless a suitable use can be found for the 4,000-plus experimental animals, over 20 years of work may be “down the drain.”
20 Years Ago
Feb. 1, 2002
A hunch by Detective Chuck Jenkins into his cattle rustling investigation paid off Wednesday with the apprehension of his prime suspect at a Pennsylvania livestock auction. Nearly all two dozen heifer calves stolen from three area farms within less than two weeks have been recovered or accounted for, most of which had been purchased at auction by Amish farmers in Pennsylvania, said Detective Jenkins of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Excavation work for Frederick Memorial Hospital’s new emergency department and surgical suites has unearthed fragments of a person’s hip or pelvis, which will be interred in a plot at Fairview Cemetery off Gas House Pike, Frederick County health officer Dr. James Bowes said. The bone fragments were sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Baltimore, and it determined the remains were “very old bones, over 100 years old,” said FMH spokesman Ken Coffey. The unearthed fragments probably were left behind inadvertently in 1927 when a cemetery to the rear of the hospital was purchased and 284 bodies were relocated, Mr. Coffey said.
