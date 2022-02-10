100 Years Ago
Feb. 10, 1922
Two of the city’s grocery stores will change hands Tuesday morning. Worthington C. Staley has sold his grocery store located at the corner of North Market and West Fifth streets to Leonard G. Wachter and E. Allen Grumbine. Leonard G. Wachter has sold his grocery store and business located on East Church street near the Pennsylvania Railway station to W.S. Ray. Both places of business will change hands Tuesday morning.
An old-fashioned spelling bee and debate were held at Araby public school in Urbana district, south of Frederick Junction, last night. A large crowd attended, and 30 took part in the spelling bee. Over 100 words were pronounced, and 16 were missed. “Immediately” proved the stumbling block to the greatest number, five misspelling. “Accurate” was missed by two, “agriculture” by one. Louise Smith was the champion of the spelling bee.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 10, 1972
One hundred years old today, Mrs. Barbara Hallman is well remembered for the delicious pastries she made as cook for Gordon Strong and the boys who lived with him at the Stronghold. Mrs. Hallman still lives on Sugar Loaf Mountain in a woodland clearing with her son-in-law John Wilson, Barbara Wilson, her granddaughter, and Arlene Wilson, her great-granddaughter. “They tell me I made lemon pie the best,” she recalls.
More than 150 citizens who attended a public school budget hearing last night learned little about the total figure the school officials propose to spend next year, since teacher salaries have not yet been negotiated.
Dr. John L. Carnochan was reappointed as superintendent of schools in a 6-1 vote by the Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday. Dissenting in the action to reappoint Carnochan to his second full term in the position to which he was originally named in 1964 was board member Chris Matthews. “I feel the superintendent could be performing better than he has been, and I also strongly believe that an executive officer should be rotated,” Matthews said.
A 35-year-old Walkersville man was robbed by three men at gunpoint Monday evening of his $382 winnings at the racetrack. They then attempted to run him down with a car. The man was leaving the Bowie racetrack with his winnings, and he was reportedly followed by one of the suspects who forced him at gunpoint into victim’s car. The robber sat in the back seat. As he was forced to drive into Bowie, the other two suspects were seen at 9th and Chestnut streets. The suspect riding with the Walkersville man motioned the other two to follow, and they drove to Duckettown Road to the Landover Sand and Gravel Company, where he was robbed, and suspects tried multiple times to run him over.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 10, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
