100 Years Ago
Feb. 10, 1921
Although the Headquarters Company of the First Regiment, M.N.G., the band section of which is located in Frederick county, has been accorded Federal recognition, it will probably not be inspected this year. All other units of the First Regiment will undergo inspection except perhaps Company G. of Cumberland, when like the Headquarters Company, obtained recognition too late to be included in the order directing an inspection.
Braddock Grange at its regular meeting last evening decided to plant a tree in memory of those who made the supreme sacrifice in the World War. The tree will be obtained either from Mt. Vernon or the State Nursery. It will be planted officially under the supervision of the State Board of Forestry. Records of trees planted for this purpose will be kept by the U.S. Government.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 10. 1971
“Peace is our profession, and freedom is your responsibility,” City Police Chief Charles V. Main told students before a special film program at city schools yesterday. The film and question and answer programs at West Frederick Junior High School and Thomas Johnson High School yesterday were part of the Exchange Club sponsored Crime Prevention Week. “A policeman is no more than an individual like you and me whose job is to keep the peace in our society. We train police officers so they respect your rights and the law,” Chief Main told the students.
The Frederick County Planning and Zoning Commission acted to double the industrial zoned land owned by Microbiological Associates just outside of Walkersville to permit expansion of the firm’s production facilities. In a unanimous action Tuesday, the planners recommended that 54.7 acres of land presently zoned agricultural be changed to M-1 light industrial. The property, located on the north side of Biggs Ford Road adjacent to the corporate limits of Walkersville, joins 52.63 acres that were zoned M-1 in 1961 and were presently developed with animal care and laboratory facilities. The additional land is needed, according to attorney for Microbiological Associates Benjamin Rosenstock, for expansion of the Walkersville production facility and eventual development of a major biomedical complex.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 10, 2001
For many people, the convenience of sitting in their vehicles as the oil is checked and the windows are cleaned is worth paying extra for. But to their dismay, full-service gas stations are becoming a thing of the past. Frank Waters III believes the service is still needed. Mr. Waters, service manager at Toll House Amoco on Seventh Street, Frederick, said senior citizens frequent the gas station throughout the day, pulling into the full-service lane.
The chirping of cellular phones could some day punctuate the lesson in Maryland classrooms as a result of a vote Friday in the House of Delegates. The legislators, by a 110-26 vote, approved a measure repealing a state law forbidding “portable pagers” on school property, giving local school districts the power to regulate the devises.
Frederick has always referred to its historic district with a generic moniker signifying only the demarcation of a historic place. That soon may change with the christening of the district as “Fredericktown Historic District.”
