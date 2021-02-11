100 Years Ago
Feb. 11, 1921
Julius C. Renninger, of Oakland, Md., grand chancellor of the Knights of Pythias of the state of Maryland, paid an official visit to Loyalty Lodge No. 122, Knights of Pythias, Brunswick. About 100 members were present. Early in the evening the degree team of the lodge conferred the page degree upon two candidates. Mr. Renninger made an eloquent and forcible address and complimented the lodge on the rapid growth during the past year. He said that Brunswick not only has the largest lodge in the state of Maryland. He commended the purchase of a site for a new home and encouraged them in their intention to build a new Pythian Castle during the coming summer.
The stage is set for the concert to be presented tomorrow afternoon at Rose Hill Manor, home of the first Governor of Maryland, for the benefit of the starving children of Central and Eastern Europe. In addition to the list of 100 patronesses, several hundred guests from Frederick and adjoining counties are expected. The headliner on the musical program will be Madam Eleanor Reynolds, contralto, who has lately returned to the United States after a varied experience in the countries of Europe.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 11, 1971
Red Cross officials in Frederick report a number of inquiries from area residents concerning friends and relatives who may have been injured in the Los Angeles earthquake. A Red Cross bulletin from Los Angeles said that most of the old structures in the downtown section had collapsed and that the organization was working to try to find basic shelter for families.
The Frederick County Board of Education this morning approved a policy allowing junior and senior high school students out-to-lunch privileges. The policy will allow students to leave the school during lunch, subject to appropriate regulations that will be drawn up by the high school principal. Parental consent will be among the requirements.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 11, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
