100 Years Ago
Feb. 11, 1922
Playgrounds in several sections of the city are the purpose of the playground committee of the Chamber of Commerce, which met yesterday afternoon to discuss various means and ways of providing suitable places where the youth of the city may enjoy the coming summer months. Lack of funds is a barrier that at once faces this committee and the generosity of landowners will be necessary to even provide the grounds; equipment will also have to be purchased.
Fire destroyed the residence of John Brown in the mountains near Foxville, together with several outbuildings, entailing a loss of about $4,000. The fire started in an outhouse. It spread to the house. The barn was the only building saved. Three hundred bushels of potatoes, considerable meat and all the contents of the house was destroyed.
A large crowd attended yesterday afternoon’s session of the Swarthmore Chautauqua held in the chapel of Christ Reformed church, Middletown. The lecture was delivered by William W. Shumaker, chautauqua superintendent, on “A Nation’s Greatness.” A concert was also given by the Russian Cathedral Quartet.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 11, 1972
The county commissioners said they are reconsidering their position on recently proposed legislation to abolish the Sheriff’s force of special uniformed deputies following an unscheduled closed-door meeting Thursday with representatives from the 25-member group. “The commissioners were mainly concerned about insurance since we, as part-time men, are not insured under the county’s medical or false arrest protection policies,” special deputy Arnold Schofield explained after the meeting.
“A fetus or an embryo is no more an individual than an acorn is an oak tree,” said Dr. Charles Spicknall, director of the Frederick County Health Department. “Any intentional halt in the development of that individual would be considered murder,” countered Father Thomas Phillips of St. John’s Catholic Church. Five speakers presented their varying opinions on abortion and birth control Thursday night to a group of 150 students and adults in a panel sponsored by Lawrence Hover at Hood College. Hover’s biology 201 are studying environment and the ecology of population control.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 11, 2002
Ronald Young, who had been Maryland’s point man on Gov. Parris Glendening’s signature “smart growth” policies, has been asked to leave state government by Mr. Glendening, Mr. Young said Sunday. “I wasn’t fired. I was told he wasn’t happy with something. I wasn’t told what,” Mr. Young said in a telephone interview. Several possibilities circulate Annapolis in the past couple of days. Senior administration officials said they believed Mr. Young, the former mayor of Frederick, acted more like a politician than an appointed official on certain issues. Others say another possibility was that the governor misconstrued a wisecrack Mr. Young made about Frederick’s new mayor, Jennifer Dougherty, as a remark about his new wife, Jennifer Crawford.
Frederick artist William Cochran is eyeing walls around downtown with plans for more murals in the Angels in the Architecture series, the public art collection of murals in an ultra-realistic style. It has been more than 10 years since Mr. Cochran painted “Edge of Gravity,” the third in the series.
Two Frederick County water plants are watching for contamination in the Potomac River as a Hagerstown sewage treatment plant continues to dump millions of gallons of partially treated wastewater into a tributary of the river. The two plants — one operated by the City of Brunswick, the other by the county at New Design Road — both draw water from the Potomac. Officials said they hope the contaminated water will be diluted by the rest of the Potomac streamflow so that it doesn’t pose a hazard.
