100 Years Ago
Feb. 12, 1921
Washington, Feb. 11 — Analysis of the new immigration bill that was reported in the Senate shows that it provides for about a 50 percent cut in immigration. If it is conceded, as some have claimed, that a tremendous flood of immigrants has been ready and waiting to come to the United States, the bill will provide even more drastic restriction against the influx.
The unusually mild weather that has prevailed since last October continues with us. Persons who have observed weather conditions for years declare that such a continued stretch of moderate weather is beyond their memory. While mild winters in the past have had cold periods, the present winter had made a record up to this time for real mild weather.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 12, 1971
A change order request to transfer $65,000 from the Rock Creek Center building account to the project’s equipment account met with some resistance from Board of Education members at their Thursday morning meeting. Action on the request, which would increase the equipment account for the project to $130,000, was deferred by the school officials.
A contract for supplying incandescent and fluorescent lamps to county schools was awarded to the Frederick Trading Company at a cost of $9,226.77.
A Frederick woman now living in California reported to her mother that her dog woke her up 15 minutes before Tuesday’s earthquake began. Mrs. Sandra Hamburg Lookingbill, whose husband, Edward, is serving with the Navy, told her mother that the dog didn’t want to go out, apparently sensing the impending quake.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 12, 2001
Good Morning! “The business of government is to keep the government out of business — that is, unless business needs government aid.” — Will Rogers
High winds Saturday knocked out power to hundreds of Frederick homes and businesses, and a repair effort caused a new blackout that lasted for hours, Allegheny Energy spokeswoman Sandy Kiebler said. In all, about 500 customers in Frederick lost power.
Meet Bryan, Stephen and Joshua. They’re just three regular guys who happen to live in Maryland. They’re also a few of the boys of Boy Crazy!, a card game for girls who are interested in boys. The cards are collected and traded just like baseball or Pokemon cards. About 140 guys showed up to be photographed and fill out an application at a casting call at Columbia Mall. Fifty-two of them made the cut and will be featured in the 2001 series of cards. Most are from the Baltimore/Washington area; none are from Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.