SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Feb. 12, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 12, 1972
Senator Edward Thomas, saying “the public should be allowed to consider this matter,” and Senator Charles Smelser, expressing the fear “the doors to more extensive gambling in Maryland will be opened,” disagreed Thursday over whether Maryland voters should decide in November if they want a state-operated lottery.
A stripped Chevrolet Vega discovered early yesterday morning on Rock Creek Drive brought to nine the total number of stolen automobiles linked to a car theft ring operating in the Frederick-Baltimore-Annapolis area. Cpl. Scott English, investigator in the case, said warrants will be obtained Monday for the arrest of several persons involved in Frederick County. Two persons have been charged in the case thus far with additional arrests expected.
There’s nothing unusual about a student running for office at Frederick’s Hood College, but this time the student is male, the first male in the history of the primarily women’s college to attempt to gain office in the major governing body. The student is Clyde Strang, a 19-year-old junior, and the office he’s campaigning for is president of the Student Government Association.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 12, 2002
In an unusual parliamentary move for Frederick’s aldermen, the board called a special closed-door meeting Monday to revisit the firing last week of Permits and Code Management Director Gary Hessong. It was the first time in at least eight years, and going back as far as anyone at City Hall could recall, that the Frederick Board of Aldermen bypassed the mayor to initiate a special meeting and enter a closed-door executive session.
Three Hispanic men held up a small Latin grocery store at gunpoint Monday morning and forced five people to the back of the store, where they were tied up before the robbers fled with an undisclosed amount of money, Frederick police said. No shots were fired, and no one was injured in the robbery at the Metro Market II on McCain Drive, a grocery store that caters to the Latin community, said Lt. Tom Chase, head of the Frederick Police Department’s investigations section.
The concentration of service centers for homeless and low income people in the South End of the city and planned renovations for Diggs Pool were among the topics discussed at a mayor’s roundtable Monday night at South Frederick Elementary School. Residents and business owners in the area have complained about the proposed DeGrange Street shelter, saying it is located on a route used by school children and that there are too many “social service” centers located in the south end of the city.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Feb. 13, 1922
The first thunder and lightning of the new year of 1922 paid the city and county a visit yesterday evening about 7 o’clock. A light shower of rain fell for five or 10 minutes in the vicinity of Lewistown, and the rain was accompanied by thunder and lightning. It thundered in Frederick, and flashes of lightning were also visible.
After three years following peaceful pursuits, F. Ross Myers, formerly sergeant major in the A.E.F., found last week that he had not yet outlived the effects of the World War. While engaged at his work in the Fredericktown Savings Institution, he was taken with an attack of hiccoughs and was obliged to consult his physician. About 11 o’clock that night, the physician sent him to the Frederick City Hospital. The attack remained intermittently until 6 o’clock the following morning, when he was finally given relief. It was reported from the hospital last night that the attack was the result of a nervous condition, the outgrowth of shell-shock during the Meuse-Argonne offensive in the World War.
Can you figure it? All cars of the Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Company are carrying huge banners bearing the cryptic letters “e--y”; “p--p”; “p--y,” which have set those with a talent for figuring out puzzles to thinking. It is understood that every few days additional letters will be added in the blank spaces until the slogan is completed.
John A.C. Lipps, who on March 20 of this year will reach the eightieth year of his life, has resided in the same house at 368 W. Patrick street for the past 38 years. Besides this, Mr. Lipps has resided on West Patrick street all his life with the exception of one year. When the Civil war broke out, Mr. Lipps was a youth of nineteen. Due to his age, Mr. Lipps was not compelled to go to war. Although he did not come into contact with the Confederates in the capacity of a soldier, he did have quite an exciting time with the “rebels” in the daily pursuits of his business. His father ran a brewery in Brewers alley, and it was his custom to haul beer to Harpers Ferry and the surrounding country every day. With the rebels in Harpers Ferry, young Mr. Lipps delivered his goods.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 13, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 13, 2002
Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty is stepping up the city’s blight abatement program and getting the mayor’s office directly involved in the enforcement effort, she said Tuesday. The city will target the top offenders, both commercial and residential, she said, sending warning letters to owners of properties with the longest histories of neglect.
When it comes to elections, Galen Claggett says he’s like “a kid in a candy store.” But his political career is a mixed bag, and he hopes his eighth run for office is sweeter than usual. Mr. Clagett, who was twice elected to the Frederick County Commissioners and lost five bids for other offices between 1969 and 1994, is now vying for a House of Delegates seat in District 3A.
