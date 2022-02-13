100 Years Ago
Feb. 13, 1922
The first thunder and lightning of the new year of 1922 paid the city and county a visit yesterday evening about 7 o'clock. A light shower of rain fell for five or 10 minutes in the vicinity of Lewistown and the rain was accompanied by thunder and lightning. It thundered in Frederick and flashes of lightning were also visible.
After three years following peaceful pursuits, F. Ross Myers, formerly sergeant major in the A.E.F., found last week that he had not yet outlived the effects of the World War. While engaged at his work in the Fredericktown Savings Institution, he was taken with an attack of hiccoughs and was obliged to consult his physician. About 11 o'clock that night the physician sent him to the Frederick City Hospital. The attack remained intermittently until 6 o'clock the following morning when he was finally given relief. It was reported from the hospital last night that the attack was the result of a nervous condition, the outgrowth of shell-shock during the Meuse-Argonne offensive in the World War.
Can you figure it? All cars of the Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Company are carrying huge banners bearing the cryptic letters "e--y"; "p--p"; "p--y," which have set those with a talent for figuring out puzzles to thinking. It is understood that every few days additional letters will be added in the blank spaces until the slogan is completed.
John A.C. Lipps, who on March 20 of this year will reach the eightieth year of his life, has resided in the same house at 368 W. Patrick street for the past 38 years. Besides this, Mr. Lipps has resided on West Patrick street all his life with the exception of one year. When the Civil war broke out, Mr. Lipps was a youth of nineteen. Due to his age, Mr. Lipps was not compelled to go to war. Although he did not come into contact with the Confederates in the capacity of a soldier, he did have quite an exciting time with the "rebels" in the daily pursuits of his business. His father ran a brewery in Brewers alley and it was his custom to haul beer to Harpers Ferry and the surrounding country every day. With the rebels in Harpers Ferry, young Mr. Lipps delivered his goods.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 13, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 13, 2002
Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty is stepping up the city's blight abatement program and getting the mayor's office directly involved in the enforcement effort, she said Tuesday. The city will target the top offenders, both commercial and residential, she said, sending warning letters to owners of properties with the longest histories of neglect.
When it comes to elections, Galen Claggett says he's like "a kid in a candy store." But his political career is a mixed bag and he hopes his eighth run for office is sweeter than usual. Mr. Clagett, who was twice elected to the Frederick County Commissioners and lost five bids for other offices between 1969 and 1994, is now vying for a House of Delegates seat in District 3A.
