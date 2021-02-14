20 Years Ago
Feb. 14, 1921
The so-called jazz dances, whose origin is doubtful, have come under the ban in Frederick. They have been "thrown out bodily," and are not permitted under any circumstance. The Academy of Dancing, this city, stepping in line with the members of the Association of Dancing Masters of the country, has established a rigid censorship. There has been a return to the standard and long accepted steps, the waltz, the one step and the fox trot. Nor is any corruption of these old time dances permitted. It is either the waltz, one step and fox trot or a cordial invitation to leave the floor.
Residents of this city may be afforded an opportunity to see the new state constabulary in a body. A parade of the new state police force through all of the counties so that the citizens can "size up" the new defenders of the law, is being considered by Automobile Commissioner Baughman. The new force, in active service Saturday, makes a fine appearance in the natty new uniforms, on new motorcycles and with the erect military bearing the members learned during the instruction course at Sounders Range.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 14, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 14, 2001
A nationally renowned child development researcher told lawmakers Tuesday he favored all-day kindergarten as a means to virtually eradicate illiteracy among children. Thirty-eight percent of third-graders nationwide fail reading tests, but the right interventions could reduce that figure to 2 percent, said Dr. Reid Lyons, of the National Institutes of Health.
Proposed laws would stop Maryland drivers from talking on hand-held phones, while still permitting them to use "hands-free" units. However, such laws are ill-advised, says the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, because the most serious distraction is the talking itself and hands-free phones may encourage longer and more frequent conversations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.