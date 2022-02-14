100 Years Ago
Feb. 14, 1922
A suit for $5,000 damages, alleging slander, by Oliver S. Stockman against Lewis W. Brown, was begun in court yesterday before a jury, with Judges Glenn H. Worthington and Edward C. Peter on the bench. Stockman alleges that on or about September last Brown accused him of stealing some chickens from his place. The accusation, the plaintiff avers, greatly injured his good name and reputation.
With the new Sunday school rooms practically completed, plans are being made by the congregation of the First Baptist church, Rev. W.C. Royal, pastor, to have a modern church auditorium erected in the spring. The old building on West Fourth street is being torn away to make room for the new building. The Sunday school rooms are directly to the rear. The church celebrated its eighteenth anniversary Sunday.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 14, 1972
Today is St. Valentine’s Day. It’s a day when love reigns supreme. When hearts and flowers are the order of the day. When troths, meant to last a lifetime, are pledged. And, of course, it’s the day when coquettish maidens half-heartedly flee the advances of amorous swains. Right? Wrong! At least not this year. Why? It’s a Leap Year, that’s why. And as everyone knows, on a Leap Year St. Valentine’s Day, the women pursue the men, plying them with gifts, kisses and promises of better things to come.
The Middletown Marching Knights Band will represent Maryland at the 1972 Festival of States in St. Petersburg, Fla., next month. The 140 marching members and 100 parents will ride buses and cars April 2 to St. Petersburg, where they will stay in the Soreno Hotel until April 9 when they return home. While in St. Petersburg, the Middletown Knights will perform in a night-illuminated parade competition, a seven-minute football halftime show competition called “Champions on Parade,” concerts in parks and a featured parade for a Governor’s Cup.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 14, 2002
Bacteria in sealed vials, whose discovery suspended cleanup of a large Fort Detrick chemical dump, has now been tested and determined harmless, Army officials announced Wednesday. The vials, found Jan. 7 during digging in a waste pit, contained bacteria “not known to cause disease in humans, animals, plants or the environment,” Lt. Col. Donald Archibald told a Fort Detrick cleanup advisory board during its monthly meeting. The presence of any biological agents in the dump, known as Area B-11, is cause for concern because it was supposed to be a chemical dump, according to the Army.
Speakers at Wednesday night’s Tuscarora High School redistricting hearing seemed evenly divided between supporters and opponents, but so many appeared that only one-third of the speakers had been heard by 9 p.m. Most of the people who supported the proposed redistricting plan — one that affects four high schools, five middle schools and 12 elementary schools — said the plan provides an even balance of low-income students in the schools. Most of the opponents said they believe it will encourage overcrowding, and a few speakers charged that low-income parents had not been consulted about the plan. The redistricting plan is “racist” because it shifts minority students in a way that does not benefit them, said Katherine McBride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.