100 Years Ago
Feb. 15, 1922
Mystery surrounds the disappearance from home of T. Blaine Hoffman, a well-known farmer, residing one mile east of Creagerstown. He went away suddenly about three weeks ago and is said to be involved to the extent of between $12,000 and $15,000. About $5,000 to $6,000 of this amount is said be in cash that he obtained in different ways, and the remainder represents accounts unpaid and unprovided for he is said to have left behind.
After having made a careful study of household and family conditions in Frederick and the prices of foodstuffs prevailing here, Miss Anne Adams, head of the home economics department at Hood College, has worked out a menu by which it is possible to feed a family of four at an expense of $1 a day, or $7 a week.
A “watch peddler” who attempted to ply his profession in Brunswick was arrested yesterday by Deputy Sheriff Joseph Chew, that place, and is being held in jail on suspicion. He was selling watches with gold faces and hands resembling those found on punch boards for $2 a piece. He had already sold one in the railroad town before Deputy Sheriff Chew became suspicious.
A desire on the part of Captain John H. Church, instructor to the National Guard of Maryland who is now permanently stationed in this city, to talk to a “brother” officer of the army led to the undoing of R.F. Beard, who registered at a local hotel as a second lieutenant in the artillery. Beard is now in the custody of the provost marshal at Camp Meade and will be charged with impersonating an army officer. Just what other charges will be preferred against him are not known.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 15, 1972
This nation, historians tell us, was conceived in chaos at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall on a warm and sultry July day. It was a milder form of chaos, which reigned Monday at Middletown High School when many of the school’s seniors and several residents of the surrounding area registered to vote using one of the many rights many of the men at Philadelphia later fought for.
Teachers from Frederick County are preparing for a trip to Annapolis Thursday where they will oppose a joint Senate-House bill, which would abolish teacher tenure. The bill would replace teacher tenure with a five-year contract with no provision for due process should a teacher be dismissed at the end of the five-year term.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 15, 2002
Two juniors at Middletown High School were arrested on drug charges Wednesday when a deputy K-9 team found marijuana in their parked vehicles. But six other schools inspected during routine drug scans Wednesday and Thursday came up clean, said Lt. Tim Clarke of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. “The sheriff’s office routinely conducts drug scans of our buildings using their” narcotics detection dog, said Marita Loose, communications specialist for Frederick County Public Schools. The dogs scan the parking lots and lockers of the middle and high schools but not the classrooms, Ms. Loose said.
In order to dispose of anthrax-laced letters sent to Washington last year, Fort Detrick officials got a temporary permit to burn biological material from off-site. Now they want to make the license permanent and burn medical waste trucked in from federal hospitals and laboratories. The application for the new permit must go through a lengthy review process before the Maryland Department of Environment decides whether to grant it, MDE spokesman John Verrico said.
