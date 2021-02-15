100 Years Ago
Feb. 15, 1921
Plans are being made for a two-day farmers meeting to be held in the schoolhouse, Wolfsville, Feb. 23 and 24. The meeting will open the afternoon of the first day, and a night session will be held. The following day, a morning and afternoon session will be held. F.W. Oldenburg, of the University of Maryland Extension Service, and P.A. Hauver, county farm agent, will be the principal speakers. Soil fertility, with respect to corn and wheat, and the best methods to increase these crops, in the mountain locality, will be the themes discussed.
A junior chapter of the Red Cross has been organized at the Brunswick West End school. It is the intention of its promoters to direct the energies of this Junior Red Cross branch to civic cleanliness, and it is to be hoped that the example set by this young band of Willing Workers will be an incentive to the older people of the town to practice the examples of civic cleanliness set by these juniors.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 15, 1971
More than 300 people were treated to an outstanding display of sports talent Saturday night at the Frederick Touchdown Club’s Fourth Annual Awards Banquet at the National Guard Armory. Jack Dawson, Baltimore television sports personality, was once again master of ceremonies, a position he’s held every year since the first TD banquet when he filled in at the last minute for Chuck Thompson. The featured speaker of the evening was Weeb Ewbank, the head coach of the New York Jets.
Richard Petty of Randleman, North Carolina, won the 13th Daytona 500 Grand National stock car race by a margin of just about 6 seconds over his teammate Buddy Baker on Feb. 14. In doing so, he earned $48,000 in prize money and increased his career win record to 120 major victories on the Grand National Circuit. Petty has now won the Daytona race three times.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 15, 2001
A growing rift, perhaps even “a chasm,” has emerged in an unlikely place: between state Republicans and the Maryland Chamber of Commerce. Republicans already were angry about the chamber’s silence on Gov. Parris Glendening’s insistance that contractors on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge project follow union rules. Then last week the chamber did the unthinkable. It contacted contributors to a loyal, pro-business GOP delegate, encouraging the donors to lobby against one of the lawmaker’s bills. Mad enough to spit nickels, the Republicans claim the maneuver smacks of the distasteful notion that votes can be bought and sold.
The Twilight Program at Heather Ridge School fails to educate students or keep them in school, an Adam stown resident told school board members at Wednesday’s meeting. David Minnis said the program provides students with only half the normal semester course load, two classes rather than four. Instruction time is also half as long at 3.5 hours per day rather than the normal 7.5 hours most schools are open, he said. Mr. Minnis declined to tell a reporter what his interest in the program is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.