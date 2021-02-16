100 Years Ago
Feb. 16, 1921
The residents of what is commonly called New Addition have gotten up a petition signed by nearly everyone of the property owners of that town asking for a rural delivery route, through that progressive and rapidly growing town, and it is expected that the request will be granted. This town is situated about midway between Brunswick and Knoxville, and these people are obliged to go half a mile either way to get their mail, a great inconvenience, especially in winter.
A special dispatch to the Mail and Empire from Washington says: Members of Congress have come to the realization that President-elect Harding’s Cabinet will be composed in large part by millionaires or exceptionally rich men. The men discussed have is estimated to be about $604,000,000.
People of Emmitsburg are talking of a vigilance committee to break up petty thieving around that town. Coal has been taken out of cellars and back buildings, meat out of pantries and meat houses, corn from the crib, windows from buildings under construction and chicken feed from chicken houses within the borough limits. Everything has been stolen from automobile wheels and tires to kindling wood.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 16, 1971
A fire did approximately $3,000 worth of damage at Brunswick Elementary School yesterday. H. E. Sonny Cannon, Chief of the Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company, estimated damages. According to Cannon, the fire was contained in one of the school’s sixth grade classrooms. Books and other materials were destroyed. Lighting fixtures melted in the heat. The company sent three trucks and 50 men to the blaze.
Local representatives of the Bureau of the Census, U.S. Department of Commerce, will interview a number of households in this area this week to obtain information on employment here. The households are among the 50,000 across the country that have been scientifically selected to represent a cross-section of the American people.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 16, 2001
Dozens of members of the state’s deaf community attended a Maryland Senate committee hearing Feb. 15 to create an Office for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. The state now has an Office of Individuals with Disabilities, which includes an administrative specialist dedicated solely to deaf and hard of hearing issues.
Mr. James Leo “Jim” Gibbons, 88, who broadcast Washington Redskins games on radio and Television for 25 years, and then owned and operated radio stations in Frederick and in Roanoke, Va., died Tuesday at his home in Bethesda. In the late 1960s, Mr. Gibbons started buying radio stations. He eventually owned a total of four, WFMD-AM and WFRE-FM in Frederick, and WPVR-FM and WFIR-AM in Roanoke. They were sold in 1995.
