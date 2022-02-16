100 Years Ago
Feb. 16, 1922
While yesterday’s snowstorm was still in progress, the people of Frederick county commenced digging themselves out. The public highways were worked in the county, and the job of ridding the city streets and sidewalks was commenced while the flakes were still coming down. The total snowfall for the entire storm in the city was nine and one-third inches, according to the local weather sharp.
The roundup of members of Co. A, First Maryland Regiment, who failed to pay their fines for nonattendance at drills after they had been duly court-martialed, continues by the civil authorities. Three more soldiers have been given hearings before a magistrate, making a total of five to date.
Mary James, aged about 45 years, is confined in the local jail until the authorities can find where her home is located. She was arrested Tuesday night between this city and Braddock Heights by Deputy Sheriffs Charles W. Smith and Allen Bartgis. The substation of the state police at Braddock Heights notified the sheriff’s office that a woman acting queerly was seen walking on her way to this city. She told the officers that she was on her way to see “Governor Wilson, who offered me a reward for my services during the war.”
50 Years Ago
Feb. 16, 1972
County public school principals recently received a directive from the superintendent of schools warning that principals failing to know the whereabouts of their students and teachers failing to report absences of students assigned to their classes could be charged with negligence. The directive, requiring that all teachers take a roll in all activities under their supervision and that absentees be disciplined by the school administration, is an example of the Frederick County Board of Education’s direct response to the desires of the community, according to Board President G. Hunter Bowers. The problem of excessive student absences from classes, Bowers said, has legal as well as educational implications.
Walkersville, paced by the outstanding play of Denny Remsberg, managed to slip past a tough Francis Scott Key Eagles team 76-73 in action last night. The Lions now have a 10-8 record. They are 8-3 in MVAL play.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 16, 2002
Participants in a recent automated phone poll created by county school personnel “overwhelmingly favor better salaries” for school employees, school spokesmen said. Eighty-one percent favored more money for educators. But 445 callers, 37 percent of the 1,217 people answering the poll’s questions, identified themselves as Frederick County Public School employees.
Two trees were removed Friday from the corner of Second and Bentz streets, said Fred Eisenhart, the City of Frederick’s director of public works. One tree was hit by a tractor-trailer Friday morning, and the other was hit by a truck several months before, he said, hoping that the tree damaged earlier would survive, but it became apparent that it wouldn’t.
About 50 area prosecutors and police officials met with representatives of the federal government Friday to learn about 18 types of advanced technologies available for free that can be used to fight drug crimes. Among the technology demonstrated Friday were thermal-imaging night vision cameras and density readers that detect hidden compartments in walls, tires and vehicle panels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.