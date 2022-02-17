100 Years Ago
Feb. 17, 1922
A large number of old people of Frederick attended the “old folks” service in the Methodist Episcopal church yesterday afternoon. The oldest man present was John Keplinger, Jefferson street, aged about 81 years. The oldest woman was Mrs. Ellen Sanner, Middletown, ages 86 years.
Announcement was made yesterday that the agency for the Lincoln automobile in this section had been awarded to the Frederick Motor Company, Robert L. Warfield, president. The Lincoln is now a Ford-built car, and in connection with this, the local company will continue to handle Fords and the Fordson tractor.
Blase Fredericktonians long ago decided that there was “nothing new under the sun” in the way of soda fountain delicacies and other confections. Frederick, the sophisticated, the jaded, the bored, was just awaiting the coming of some new, delectable bit of confectionery to tempt its palate and purse, and it had not long to wait. Some enterprising individuals who always kept a finger on the pulse of the public felt the need of something new, and after searching old recipe books they found it, experimented a bit, began manufacturing and named their discovery “Eskimo Pie.” Once the public was persuaded to invest, all was smooth sailing for the pies. Their place at the head of the long list of available delicacies was firmly established.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 17, 1972
Mrs. George B. Douglas, president of the Women’s Association of the United Presbyterian Church of Frederick, has announced that her group’s new all-purpose cookbook is now on sale. More than 900 homemakers all over the United States have contributed their favorite recipes for the cookbook. Sample recipe: Chicken and Cola — 1 fryer, cut into pieces, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 cup catsup, 1 large cola beverage. Place chicken in a deep skillet or casserole. Sprinkle with salt; pour catsup and cola over chicken. Bake in 300-degree oven for 1 hour to 1 hour and 30 minutes.
A Frederick man was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, and two other men were charged with robbery in connection with Tuesday’s muggings in Frederick. Larry Michael Weedon was arrested at his home on a second-degree murder warrant charging him with the death of Merhle Crone, 63. Crone was found by uniformed officers Tuesday night near the bridge on South Market Street. He had been badly beaten during an alleged mugging attempt. His companion, Rurie Lewis, 57, was also beaten during the 9:30 p.m. attempted robbery. Neither man reportedly had any money.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 17, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
