100 Years Ago
Feb. 17, 1921
The “Red Fez Club,” its membership made up of Frederick county Shriners, entertained last evening in the Masonic Temple at the first of a series of functions to be given by the club during the year. A program consisting of songs by the Hood College Glee Club was followed by dancing.
Fire, supposed to have caught from an engine nearby, destroyed the barn, corn house and other outbuildings on the farm of Carson W. Pope, near Redland, Montgomery county, Tuesday afternoon. About 800 bushels of wheat, a large quantity of corn and many bushels of clover seed were also lost. A high wind prevailed while the fire was burning and pieces of burning wood were blown to the barrack of Mrs. David Griffith on an adjoining farm. The building ignited, but the flames were extinguished before much damage was done.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 17, 1971
The representative council of the Frederick County Teachers Association tentatively accepted a master contract calling for a 5.4 percent hike in teacher’s salaries during a meeting last night. The Board of Education, however, failed to come to a decision because of the absence of at least two members at a separate meeting last night.
Harry B. Kanode, husband of Essie Mae Kanode, a well-known retired farmer of Frederick County, died Tuesday morning at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Mr. Kanode resided in Adamstown. Long active in dairy farming, he was the first president of the Capitol Milk Producers Association and served for 19 years.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 17, 2001
Delegate Sue Hecht might not win over the General Assembly, but her effort to allow monitoring cameras in nursing home rooms has sparked a response from across the country. Her office has received dozens of e-mail messages from supporters nationwide, many saying that their states need such legislation. The reaction follows an appearance on “Good Morning America” on Thursday and a Friday interview on CNN describing her bill.
Teacher David Arch has an idea, and his supervisors at Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School are so enthusiastic they have called a March meeting to discuss it with TJ parents. Mr. Arch wants the school to stop putting the honors students, merits students and directed students into separate social studies and science classes. Mixing the high achievers and students who need more help, in the social studies and science classes, benefits all of the students, said Mr. Arch, an eighth-grade history teacher.
