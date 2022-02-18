100 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 1922
The coldest weather since the famous winter of 1917-18 when ice formed on the surface of streams in northern Florida and frost invaded the orange plantations of Tamps descended upon Frederick county yesterday. Early in the morning, the mercury in the official thermometer sank to just three above zero.
Eighteen converts “hit the sawdust trail” during last night’s evangelistic services in the Methodist Episcopal church. Evangelist Eastes took as his subject “A Person in Frederick Who Ought to Be in Hell.” He preached a very forceful sermon, warning his hearers to beware of the devil, “that person in Frederick” who is as deceitful as he is powerful.
Dr. Charles Winebrenner, of Frederick, who is a member of the State Roads Commission, does not believe the position is worth the $2,000 annual salary attached to it. He was asked yesterday whether he felt the plan proposed in the Reorganization bill, now before the Legislature, of doing away with the salary for his place is acceptable. He said it was.
This is the month: To gather sap. To order nursery stock. To watch the wood and coal piles dwindle. To start tomatoes and cabbage in hot beds or in boxes in the house. To make sure all harness and implements are in shape to go into the field. Next month you will want every minute for plowing. — Farm Life.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 1972
Winter has returned. That is what Mary Ann Stepler discovered Thursday as she made her way across courthouse park to the Frederick County Courthouse. The storm, which came just two days after spring-like temperatures were present, dumped five inches of snow on some parts of the county. More is expected today, tonight and Saturday.
Cab owners, mostly independent operators, opposed to a change to Md. Public Service Commission control, told the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Thursday night that they felt such control would destroy their businesses.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 2002
What is commonly called Presidents Day is legally known as George Washington’s Birthday. But when Rep. Roscoe Bartlett (R-6th) tells that to congressmen from the Land of Lincoln, he learns the message doesn’t play in Peoria. As he’s done in previous years, Dr. Bartlett is pushing legislation requiring federal agencies to refer to today’s holiday as it’s stated in federal law. He contends “Presidents Day” cheapens the legacies of both Washington and Lincoln by lumping them together with every other president.
Shall we dance? Rocky Diamond, 19, and his friend Grayson M. Abrecht III, 23, are competing for a place in the Guinness Book of World Records by dancing on an interactive arcade game at Francis Scott Key Mall next month for longer than the currently held record of eight hours and 15 minutes. The popular arcade game, Dance Dance Revolution, at FSK’s Pocket Change, has floor pads that light up in blue and pink, and where players are supposed to step on cue.
