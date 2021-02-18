100 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 1921
A mountain fire beginning near the west end of Knoxville and expanding three miles in the direction of Burkittsville burned over hundreds of acres of small timberland yesterday. Last night, the fire was reported to be working its way toward a settlement along the mountain side, three miles west of Knoxville.
A flock of wild geese was seen flying north early yesterday, this being considered an almost infallible sign that spring is near. The arrival of black birds and the bluebirds have already been reported.
A horse and buggy stolen from Market Space Wednesday night was found and returned to the owner yesterday. Granville Wachter, a farmer who resides back of Linganore Hills Inn, in the vicinity of Reich’s Ford, drove to Frederick Wednesday and left his horse hitched in Market Space. About 12:30 o’clock, as he started to return home, he found that the horse and buggy were gone. He lost no time in notifying the sheriff.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 1971
The main dining room of the Red Horse Steak House was gutted by fire, and the remainder of the building was heavily smoke-damaged after an exhaust duct apparently caught fire sometime after 9:30 p.m. last night. Red Horse chef Russell Roberts said he put some steaks on the grill and left the area to get some plates. When he returned, he heard a loud pop and found the filter element above the grill on fire.
Mrs. Hansel E. Hurst, owner of Frederick’s two Snow White Grills, said she intends to fight the city ordinance that makes her signs illegal because they extend over 30 inches from the building fronts. “I hope I get arrested. It’s not right that five men should decree what a whole city can do,” she told the News-Post, referring to the Board of Aldermen who passed the ordinance in 1964, adding she expects to fight alone because no one else would “have enough guts” to join her. She labeled the nearly 200 merchants who have or intend to comply with the ordinance “nuts.”
20 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
