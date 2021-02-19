100 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 1921
Winter is about to stage a “comeback” if a special bulletin issued by the Weather Bureau at Washington proves correct. The bulletin reads, “The coldest weather of the winter will be experienced east of the Rocky Mountains during the coming week.
The mountain fire, which burned over a large area between Knoxville and Burkittsville yesterday and the day before, was reported last night to have spent its force. While the fire was still burning and could be plainly seen from Point of Rocks, all danger of property being destroyed was removed.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 1971
A strongly-worded letter requesting the city to enforce its housing code and criticizing it for allowing tenants to live in “hovels not suitable for livestock” was read by Mayor E. Paul Magaha on Feb. 18, when he met with the board of aldermen. The letter, signed by president of the Frederick Chapter of the NAACP, Seaven Gordon, commented that the code adopted by the city in 1967 is “minimal, but it does provide for some standards of sanitation and comfort in the dwelling units in the city.”
Four prisoners were back behind bars Feb. 18 at the Frederick County Jail after having sawed their way to freedom Wednesday night. Reuben Tisdale, Herbert Garrett, Chester Stone and John Trent sawed through the bottom bar in their ground floor cellblock in the east wing and pulled the bar out of its socket, according to Sheriff Richard Baumgartner. Bars in the county jail are made of cold-rolled steel and are sunk into concrete only at one end. The other end slips into a notch in a steel crosspiece.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 2001
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — He was The Intimidator, the Man in Black, and right to the end, Dale Earnhardt was every bit the brusque daredevil who drew millions to his sport. Mr. Earnhardt, the driver people either loved or hated — but watched either way — died Feb. 18 at the Daytona 500, a race he spiced up with his trademark bumps and bold challenges, unexpected moves and even an obscene gesture to a green rookie. Some 200,000 fans witnessed Mr. Earnhardt’s black No. 3 Chevrolet flipping during an accident on the last lap of the race. A few hours later came the terrible news. At age 49, possibly the best-known figure in motorsports history was gone.
A kerosene space heater is to blame for gutting a Fingerboard Road residence and displacing its 77-year-old occupant Saturday evening, officials from the state fire marshal’s office said. Deputies said the home’s owner was refueling a kerosene heater in the living room of the hose when fuel spilled out just before 6 p.m.
(1) comment
"Bars in the county jail are made of cold-rolled steel and are sunk into concrete only at one end. The other end slips into a notch in a steel crosspiece." Good to know.
