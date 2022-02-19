100 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 1972
Representatives of the Frederick County Board of Education voiced their support of a proposal to utilize the nearly 47 acres of land at Rose Hill Manor, to familiarize school children with local history. The 46.888 acres of land adjacent to Governor Thomas Johnson High School were purchased through federal, state and county funds on Dec. 10, 1968.
Police raided the Braddock Heights Ski Lodge Thursday after an anonymous tip indicated minors were buying alcohol. An eight-man raiding party arrived at the lodge at 1:15 p.m., about two hours after receiving the phone call. Five boys and one girl were charged with being minors (under 21 years old) in possession of alcohol.
The wife of the Vice President of the United States will be guest of honor at the upcoming Frederick County Red Cross volunteer luncheon. Mrs. Spiro T. Agnew will, in addition to being guest of honor, participate in the awards presentations to Red Cross volunteers with five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and several with 30 years of service in the Red Cross.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 2002
An old, wood-frame garage targeted for demolition has pitted Frederick's pressing need for downtown parking against the city's passion for historic preservation. By all accounts the garage behind 29 E. Fifth St. is run down and unusable, but the Frederick Town Historic District Commission considers it "historically significant" and possibly worth saving.
They both served on the same gambling commission, which unanimously adopted a single set of recommendations. But the two men gave starkly different analyses of gambling in testimony Monday before a state Senate committee. To clinical psychologist Timothy Kelly, gambling's costs far exceed its benefits, bringing addictions, bankruptcies, broken families and political corruption. But to union official John Wilhelm, gambling means quality jobs and economic development.
Few residents of Braddock Heights today can remember the amusement park on the hill, and even fewer can recall the Grove of the Golden Stars and its significance — trees planted to honor men killed in World War I.
