100 Years Ago
Feb. 2, 1921
At a largely attended public meeting at the schoolhouse in Urbana last night a thriving community club was organized which will meet the first and third Thursday of each month. Remarks were made by County Agent P.A. Hauver, Home Demonstration Agent Miss Francis Gerber and others.
Jamaica ginger has been put in the alcoholic beverage class. After Feb. 15, tincture of Jamaica ginger of government standard can only be obtained from a druggist on government permit. However, an inferior tincture or below government standard, containing more ginger and less alcohol, can be had without permit if properly labeled.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 2, 1971
What’s the biggest problem facing the first male student to enroll in a previously all-girl college? “I’ve only noticed two men’s bathrooms on the whole campus,” said Aldan T. Weinberg, who recently made Hood College co-educational as not only the first but also the only male amongst 600 females.
It may come as a surprise to some, but at age 58, James E. “Tater” Doub will officially retire from his job as rural route deliverer with the post office on Feb. 5, after 30 years of service. “I got the name Tater,” he explained, “because my father made wholesale potato chips.” He said his first nickname was “Chippie,” but this was later changed to Tater.
“You’re just nibbling — you haven’t touched the real problem yet,” was the complaint of one of the over 60 persons who heard a presentation of preliminary plans for renovating downtown Frederick. Sal Napoli, owner of Western Auto Associate Store on South Court Street, told Arthur Fawcett, of Marcou, O’Leary and Associates, “I had thought it would be like Rockville, starting over and building a whole shopping center downtown. Frankly, I’m disappointed.”
20 Years Ago
Feb. 2, 2001
Republican lawmakers and the Maryland Taxpayer Association announced a proposal to amend the state constitution requiring tax refunds when the state posts a surplus. The proposal isn’t a tax cut but a return of an overpayment, MTA President Kenneth R. Timmerman said. “This is a right thing to do. This is money that has been overcharged to taxpayers,” he said.
Community leader Claude R. DeLauter, 89, a former Frederick city aldermen and member of the Frederick County Board of Education, died Wednesday in Frederick. A resident of Madison Street, Dr. DeLauter was elected as alderman in 1973, the first black in that position. He served two terms.
