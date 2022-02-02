100 Years Ago
Feb. 2, 1922
Interest has followed the meeting of about 200 dairymen at the Girls' high school Monday afternoon at which William F. Schilling, president of the Twin City (Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., Milk Producers' Association), was the principal speaker. Local dairymen are dissatisfied with conditions under which the milk industry is conducted in this county. Their grievance is that they are not receiving fair returns for their product. Time, labor and general expense of production considered they feel that they are not receiving enough money for their milk.
The State Game Department will distribute 3,000 rabbits among the counties this year, in addition to the 10,000 Mexican quail, to replenish the game stock of the state. This is the first time that the department has ever distributed rabbits. Warden LeCompte decided to purchase a stock for distribution. He has contracted for 600 snowshoe rabbits from the Western Pennsylvania section and 3,000 cottontail rabbits from the West. Both of these species of rabbits are larger than those which are found in Maryland.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 2, 1972
Today is Groundhog Day and the chances of the furry woodland creature not seeing his shadow and bringing an end to winter are great, although the weather prognosticator has issued a heavy snow warning for today and tonight.
Throwing a beer bottle onto a Monrovia woman's property cost a man $60 Tuesday when he was tried in District Court under the recently enacted litter control law and found guilty. Judge Stanley Y. Bennett warned the man that such offenses are now punishable by a fine of $250 and or 30 days in jail.
The cancer research center at Fort Detrick slated to open sometime this summer will be closely monitored by the National Cancer Institute, though actually operated by a private contractor.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 2, 2002
Twenty-three schools have been declared off limits for out-of-district students for the 2002-2003 school year, according to county school officials.
The decision to build a $4.7 million, 55,000-square-foot church was "a great step of faith" by members of Maranatha Church of God, according to Aaron Wade, a member of the building committee. That "step of faith" is being realized as construction of the 1,800-seat project progresses on Byte Drive in Frederick. A move-in date is set for September.
State regulators have ordered Frederick to stop using an illegal dump near the Monocacy River and to remove tons of illegally dumped construction debris, a city spokeswoman said Friday. She said city contractors hauling construction debris from a city project were responsible for using the unauthorized dump at the southwest corner of Monocacy Boulevard at Laurelwood Way. The material was excavated from the construction site for the city's Bionutrient Treatment Plant and the Frederick Wastewater Treatment Plant.
