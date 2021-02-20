SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Feb. 20, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 20, 1971
Frederick County farm leaders, who were well-represented among the agribusiness leaders at the Maryland Agriculture Dinner on Thursday night, heard under Secretary of Agriculture J. Phil Campbell, urge a national land-use plan that would not take the most fertile land out of production for urban sprawl.
The 10th annual banquet of the Frederick County Volunteer Firemen’s Association was held in the Walkersville Fire Hall Wednesday evening. The Ladies’ Auxiliary of the host company prepared and served dinner to approximately 350 members and guests. All member companies of the association were represented.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 20, 2001
Good morning! “Some see private enterprise as a predatory target, others as a cow to be milked, but few are those who see it as a sturdy horse pulling the wagon.” — Winston Churchill
Nine-year-old Michael Seliga was one of hundreds of NASCAR fans who came up empty Monday in their pursuit of Dale Earnhardt memorabilia at Frederick’s NASCAR Collectibles on the Golden Mile. The store was closed. Mike, garbed in an Earnhardt outfit, complete with hat, shirt, jacket and pants, talked incessantly about the race car icon who had lost his life in the Daytona 500.
A 7-year-old Frederick boy helped prevent a tragedy Sunday morning when he alerted his family that he smelled something burning. Gabriel Ruez sensed the fire burning in the apartment below his family’s third-floor home on North Market Street. The blaze had started in the kitchen of the neighbor’s apartment about 8 a.m.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Feb. 21, 1921
The large flouring mill of the Farmers’ Milling and Grain Company, Mount Airy, narrowly escaped destruction by fire early yesterday morning. The timely discovery of the flames by Norvel Norwood, a night watchman employed at the light plant nearby and hard work on the part of a number of persons with fire extinguishers, saved the valuable property.
Twelve inches of snow, said to be deeper in the county, fell Saturday night and yesterday. The snow was followed by wind, which at times blew a gale. Drifts six to eight feet deep impeded traffic on the state roads, completely blockaded county roads and tied up the Hagerstown and Frederick trolley line. The road between this city and Middletown and the Jefferson division were still closed last night The snow was the deepest snow of the winter.
The newlyweds, Mr. Lester C. Zimmerman and bride, who had returned from their honeymoon trip and were given a reception by Mr. and Mrs. Asa B. Renn at their home on Monday evening, were also given a lively serenade by the Feagaville serenading club, composed of 55 members. The gift of the serenaders was a handsome set of silver tea spoons. Refreshments were served.
Frederick girls are ambitious to be the queen of the Mardi Gras here during the wee’s celebration and indoor carnival to be held under the auspices of the Loyal Order of the Moose. The proceeds from the event will be given over to the joint Maryland fund, now being raised by the combined Moose lodges throughout the State to erect at Mooseheart Kiddie Farm, the national home for the kiddies of deceased Moose Brothers, a Maryland building.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 21, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 21, 2001
An interchange at U.S. 15 and Biggs Ford Road north of Frederick would benefit public safety, Walkersville Volunteer Fire Co. Chief Scott Campbell said Feb. 20. But it doesn’t make sense to stop Md. 26 westbound traffic from continuously moving onto U.S. 15 south, he said. He was among the 150 people who looked at maps, diagrams and pamphlets at a workshop held by the State Highway Administration and Mass Transit Administration.
The MARC train line to Frederick has been delayed again, with service to the city not expected to start until the middle of 2002, the project manager said Feb. 20. Lorenzo Bryant, in charge of the state Mass Transit Administration’s extension of the Brunswick Line from Point of Rocks to Frederick, said the MTA and CSX Transportation have hit snags in contract talks.
