100 Years Ago
Feb. 20, 1922
The unemployment situation in Frederick is not acute, according to Mayor Gilmer Schley in a report made to President Harding’s Unemployment Conference, Department of Commerce. Baltimore, Cumberland, Frederick and Hagerstown have been requested at the direction of Secretary of Commerce Herbert Hoover to give an idea of the situation in Maryland.
The bill that was recently introduced in the House of Delegates, providing for an open season on carp in this county, was reported favorably by the Fish and Game Committee to which it was first referred. It has now been referred to the entire Frederick county delegation. It is expected that the house will pass the bill next week when it will go to the Senate for its consideration.
One of the future aims of the Chamber of Commerce is to make Frederick the convention city of Maryland. It is felt by the members of the Chamber of Commerce that endeavoring to have this city known as the “convention city of the state” is not too big an ambition, and the Chamber officials look forward to the realization of their hopes during the coming year.
Daniel Stover Hanshew, who on March 23 will have rounded out the 85th milestone in his life, is a grand-nephew of Barbara Fritchie. Mr. Hanshew has been a resident of this city all his life. He received his education in public schools of the city and later went to work for his father in the skin dressing business before working for the B and O Railroad. Because he was employed on the railroad when the Civil War broke out, Mr. Hanshew was exempt from army services.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 20, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 20, 2002
Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty said Tuesday that Fort Detrick leaves City Hall out of the information loop when it comes to hazardous materials headed for the base’s incinerator. She wants that to change, she said, with Fort Detrick giving City Hall advance notice of potentially dangerous substances traveling through the city and other public safety issues involving base activity. “I think the city has a right to know what is being brought into our neighborhoods, and I think the federal government has the responsibility to tell us,” Ms. Dougherty said.
Frederick resident and public policy specialist Rodney B. Pulliam accepted the mayor’s nomination Tuesday to be the next chief operations officer, Mayor Jennifer Dougherty said. “He is absolutely designed for the job, and I’m very happy that I can put his name forward,” said Ms. Dougherty.
Maryland needs to designate another highway to honor its Korean War veterans, and Interstate 70 through Frederick County is the road to name, a group of local members of the Korean War Veterans Association told lawmakers Tuesday.
