100 Years Ago
Feb. 21, 1922
Radio telephony, baby of sciences, bringing the “language of the air” into thousands of homes has had an extraordinarily rapid growth. Radio telephony is almost as common a topic of conversation today as the eighteenth amendment. For Frederick has its little circle of radio telephone fans and the “conversations from the air” bring them infinite enjoyment. Among those owning radio telephone stations are Elias Ramsburgh and his nephew Henry Ramsburgh. They have one in their home, and each night there is brought to them “from the air” concerts, market reports, news dispatches from the United Press, and endless odds and ends of the news of the day.
Cooperative shipping and selling of milk and dairy products on the part of Frederick county dairy farmers was given a boost at a meeting of about 150 county dairymen in the auditorium of the Girls’ high school yesterday afternoon when contracts mailed to members of the Maryland Virginia Milk Producers’ Association were endorsed.
50 Years ago
Feb. 21, 1972
From 600 to 700 people were stranded, plus the people who went to hotels. Saturday at 6 o’clock, you couldn’t get a room anywhere,” state police commander Lt. Col. W.W. Corbein said Sunday. “Between 200 and 300 stranded people slept at the armory last night. Nurses, the Salvation Army, store owners, firemen and guardsmen brought blankets, cots, soup and sandwiches,” National Guard Sgt. Louise E. Smith said Sunday.
A savage winter storm blasted Frederick County and the surrounding area over the weekend, stranding motorists, closing highways, disrupting power service, closing schools today in Frederick County, and leaving behind almost a foot of snow.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 21, 2002
A measure proposed by the Glendening administration would require almost anyone who withdraws water from a river, stream, spring or well in Maryland to buy an annual state permit. The requirement would apply to farmers, orchardists, industries and municipal water systems, and would impose fees based on the amount of water used. Only users of less than 10,000 gallons a day wuld be exempt.
ANNAPOLIS — Maryland already has a state sport. Now, how about a state exercise? Four students from a Montgomery County elementary school proposed to a House committee Wednesday that walking be designated as Maryland’s official state exercise.
Frederick officials are trying to figure out what to do about a 15-year lease keeping a billboard on property slated for parkland development within five years. The lease is a sticking point when it comes to the city taking possession of the land, which is part of the expanded Homewood at Crumland Farms retirement community on the north side of Willow Road.
