100 Years Ago
Feb. 22, 1921
Twenty-five new trucks, equipped with snow plows, are opening up every mile of road under the State Roads Commission. These huge snow-moving machines have been waiting just for this storm. John N. Mackall, chairman of the Roads Commission, has been watching and waiting with eagerness for this winter’s storm. The state had no snow plows last winter.
Considerable excitement was caused about 11 o’clock yesterday, morning when the horse of H.M. Howard, near Frederick, hitched to a one-horse wagon, caught the end of the shoe on its left front foot in the grate over the manhole near the Square Corner, and was thrown to the street. Mr. Howard, with the assistance of Officers Clem and Nogle and bystanders, caught the horse by the head and held it still while others freed the animal’s foot. The shaft on the wagon was broken.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 22, 1971
Many Frederick residents heard Dr. Denton A. Cooley, famous surgeon of Houston, Texas, on television Sunday afternoon present his views — moral, ethical and philosophical as well as surgical — on heart transplantation and incidentally pay tribute to his wife, the former Louise Goldsborough Thomas, a former resident of Frederick. The Cooleys were married in Frederick in 1949.
Arson is suspected in a general alarm fire early Sunday morning. It did extensive damage to the home of John Nusz, Braddock Avenue. All four city companies responded to the blaze at 2:50 a.m. The Walkersville company was housed at the Juniors Hall on an alert basis. Charles V. Main, Chief of Frederick City Police, reported the front of the house suffered major damage before the blaze moved up through the building, causing the structure’s roof to collapse. This is the second fire at the residence in less than five months.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 22, 2001
If the federal government succeeds in banishing soft drink and candy machines from public schools, Frederick County high schools will lose a significant funding source. Coca-Cola for years had paid for schools’ athletic field and gymnasium scoreboards in return for exclusive contracts to supply Coke to the schools’ vending machines, saving the schools $5,000 to $10,000 per scoreboard. Schools also get a portion of the vending machine proceeds, and they use the money to finance student activities, according to school spokesmen.
A local delegate promoting legislation that would require only one license plate on vehicles said the measure would save the state more than $1.2 million annually. Delegate Donald Elliott, R-Frederick/Carroll, said the savings should outweigh police concerns.
When it comes to parking violations in downtown Frederick, “one of the biggest offenders are people who work downtown,” Lou Ambrose said. A manager at King’s Men’s Wear, he sounded off on Frederick city’s proposal to increase meter fines at a meeting of the Frederick Alliance. “Those are the people that need to pay. Don’t give a $10 ticket to a shopper who may be 15 minutes late. I want to keep every shopper in downtown who wants to be in downtown.”
