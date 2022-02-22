100 Years Ago
Feb. 22, 1922
Today is the birthday of George Washington, leader of the American armies in the Revolutionary War, President of the Congress that drafted the United States’ Constitution, and first President of the United States. The day is a legal holiday and is observed in every state in the Union and in all islands, territories and possessions of the United States.
The mystery surrounding the theft of 1,100 cases of whiskey from the Horsey distillery, near Burkittsville, on the night of September 9, will remain a mystery, as far as further effort to convict the guilty parties is concerned. This was made certain when State’s Attorney Aaron R. Anders “stetted” the cases of six persons indicated for complicity in the robbery. While it was regarded as practically certain that these indictments would not be brought to trial after Martin, alleged to be the ringleader in the robbery, was acquitted, the cases were carried on the criminal docket until the present term of Court.
The tomato crop is third in value of the vegetable crops in this country. A large portion of the crop is canned or made into soups and purees. In the United States from 200,000 to 300,00 acres are devoted to the crop annually for canning and manufacturing purposes. The industry is widely scattered over the United States but Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, Indiana and California produce a large part of the crop.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 22, 1972
Jeff H. Hayes would have celebrated his 19th birthday Monday, but instead searchers found his body in the mountains at Yellow Springs. Hayes, who loved in Seat Pleasant, separated from two friends Sunday afternoon while he was crow hunting. He agreed to meet his two friends, but he never did. “He must have got lost and exhausted trying to get through knee-deep snow back to his friends,” D-Sgt. Thomas Bosley said. Police do not know how far Hayes walked, but his body was found two and a half miles from the spot he left his friends Sunday.
Neither of two men injured in a car wreck on Mountaindale Road at 11 p.m. Monday admitted to driving the car, state police said. The car apparently ran off eastbound Mountaindale Road into a bridge injuring two occupants of the front seat, state police said.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 22, 2002
Frederick author Harold Weisberg, considered one of the country’s leading experts on the John F. Kennedy assassination, died Thursday afternoon at his home on Old Receiver Road. Mr. Weisberg, 88, had been in ill health for a number of years but still managed to continue his research into the JFK assassination. He published seven books on the subject as well as a book on the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. Mr. Weisberg’s work on the JFK assassination wasn’t a “who done it,” he often said, rather he wrote about how he believed the country’s institutions broke down during a crisis.
The mysterious footprints found in the mud of a reservoir in Waynesboro, Pa., last week are a hoax, not the trail of an East Coast version of Bigfoot. That’s the conclusion of Loren Coleman, a cryptozoology researcher who examined photos of some of the 300 to 400 prints discovered Feb. 14. The prints — approximately 13 inches long and 6 inches wide at the toes — run along both sides of a creek in the nearly dry Waynesboro reservoir. Mr. Coleman said the photos reveal a repeating pattern in the arch of the footprints that look like the “patterns you see on the bottoms of some sneakers.”
