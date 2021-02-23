100 Years Ago
Feb. 23, 1921
Chicken thieves, who have been operating in different sections of the county for some time past, seem to have turned their attention to the Lime Kiln neighborhood. Saturday night, six high-priced Plymouth Rocks were stolen from the roost of William J. Grove and fowls have also been stolen from the henneries of Claxton Cutsell and Fonrose Moler, of the same locality. It was the third time that the unwelcome visitors paid Mr. Grove at call.
A meeting of the Frederick County Farmers’ Association will be held at the Courthouse Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock when new officers will be elected for the ensuing year. The question of “garlicky” wheat will be taken up and discussed. At the last meeting, William J. Grove emphasized his disapproval of the fact that the odious term of “garlicky” had been placed upon the leading farm product of the county. He wanted to know who is responsible for fastening this term upon wheat grown in the county.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 23, 1971
Hospitalman Apprentice Edward J. Calloway Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Calloway, RFD 2, completed basic training at Memphis, Tenn., on Feb. 5. Following a short leave, he will report to the Naval Hospital Corps School in Great Lakes, Ill., where he will attend school for 16 weeks. Known as Jay to his friends, he is a 1969 graduate of Frederick High School.
The 10th annual Mardi Gras Ball was sponsored by the Frederick Woman’s Civic Club Inc. Kings were Garland Feaga, Dr. William E. Colliver, Dr. Harold A. Neufeld, Donald B. Rice, Edward D. Storm, Francis W. Bush Sr., Dr. Lewis W. Stephens, Dr. Robert J. Thomas, John Warfield and Dr. William Thomas. The Mardi Gras was held at the Frederick Armory.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 23, 2001
After nearly a year of promoting a grand scheme for a marketplace complex to replace the long-vacant Carmack-Jay’s grocery store in downtown Frederick, the developer appears to have folded the deal. Ameriken Investment Corp., the development firm with ties to Kenya that proposed the $45 million project, has been sued by its architect for lack of payment, has stopped talking to its construction management firm and has vacated its Hyattsville offices.
A slick coat of snow from a fast-moving storm snarled traffic and closed schools across the state Thursday. The storm, described by the National Weather Service as a “quick hitter,” was expected to drop 3 to 6 inches of snow across the region by this morning.
The shooting deaths of two dogs being kept temporarily at a rural Keymar home are under investigation by Frederick County animal control. So far, no witnesses have been found to the Feb. 15 shootings on Simpsons Mill Road, said Animal Control Officer Ken Rippeon. “A bullet has been recovered from a high-powered weapon,” Officer Rippeon said, declining to specifically identify the caliber of the weapon.
