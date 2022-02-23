100 Years Ago
Feb. 23, 1922
Roads in some sections of the county that have been closed since the last snowstorm are just beginning to be traveled. While some of these highways can be traveled only with a horse-drawn vehicle, a few are opened very little more than a path through the middle. In some localities, stretches of roads are still closed, and persons who travel them are compelled to detour through fields.
An old-time spelling bee, followed by a program of vocal and instrumental music and an address, will be held at the Woodsboro Opera House tonight under the auspices of the Woodsboro School Improvement Association. A choice line of homemade good things to eat will be offered for sale, the proceeds of which will go to the association fund.
An essay contest open to any student in any high school in the county will be held in the near future under the auspices of the Lawrence Everhart Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution. It was decided at the meeting of the chapter in the social room of the Presbyterian church last night that the contest should be held. Three prizes will be given. First prize will be a $20 gold piece; a $10 gold piece will be given to the winner of second place; the third prize will be a $5 gold piece.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 23, 1972
Frederick County is returning to comparative normalcy today after spending the past three days burrowing out from under a foot of snow. All county roads were reported passable last night, though state police reported some icy conditions because of colder temperatures. All schools in Frederick County reopen today, ending a four-day snow weekend, undoubtedly to the chagrin of the children and to the glee of area mothers.
Three reporters for the Frederick News-Post have won awards in the annual editorial contest sponsored by the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association, it was announced Tuesday. Sports editor Stanley Goldberg took first place in the sports story category. Staff writer Ann Burnside Love also earned a first-place award for a feature story, and staff writer Margaret Hindman received a second-place award in the government news category.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 23, 2002
An American school tradition is being eliminated. Beginning in August, county high school teachers will not give students a D grade. Passing students will be given A’s, B’s or C’s, but scores below 70 will be marked F, for failing, according to school administrators.
ANNAPOLIS —House lawmakers approved two bills Friday on how to manage the growing populations of the state’s two largest wild animals — the white-tailed deer and the black bear. The deer bill extends the firearms hunting season from 13 to 21 days and allows one Sunday a year for hunting, a practice that has been outlawed since colonial times. The bear bill would allow residents to get permits to kill bears that threaten them or damage their property.
A Senate committee advanced a bill Friday that would make it illegal for a teacher to have sex with a student. The Judicial Proceedings Committee voted unanimously to send the bill, sponsored by Sen. Timothy Ferguson, to the full Senate. The bill was inspired in part by a Frederick County case in which a 40-year-old female teacher had an affair with a 16-year-old student. Because the relationship was consensual and took place away from school grounds, the woman could not be charged. The age of consent in Maryland is 16.
