100 Years Ago
Feb. 24, 1922
Those countians who have been harkening to the song of the bird have been noticing buds forming on treetops, even a bluebird or a robin in some secluded nook or hollow, or seen a snake and been deluded into believing that winter has passed and spring is about to break, are due to a rude awakening, according to the local weather sharp. Yesterday, the mercury, which registered 45, or 13 above freezing, early in the morning, climbed to 72 by 2 o’clock in the afternoon. But real cold and blustery weather is expected today, followed by wintry weather tomorrow.
Probably the biggest hog sale ever held in Frederick county was conducted on the Mountain City Stock Farm, L.R. Osborne, proprietor, on the Baltimore state road about five miles east of Frederick. Forty registered hogs and nine grad shoats were sold. The proceeds were $2,892.
February 1922 marks the completion of 25 years of the life of the Lesbian Herald, the first and for some time the only literary publication of Hood College. The history of the Herald is really the history of the College, The Women’s College as it was then called. Many of its former writers are now prominent members of the literary world. One of the leading novelists and short story writers of today is Sophie Kerr, a member of the original board of editors.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 24, 1972
Only days after suffering its first major snowstorm of the season, Frederick County Wednesday night experienced another heavy snowstorm which, for a while, threatened to once again immobilize the area.
A bus breakdown and Wednesday’s snow stranded 80 young missionaries in Frederick’s National Guard Armory Tuesday and Wednesday. The missionaries, on their way from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles, were stranded when one of their buses developed radiator trouble. Company “A” National Guardsmen had barely cleaned the Armory on Bentz Street after 300 stranded travelers spent the weekend there when the missionaries arrived Tuesday. The missionaries, from the Unification Church, expressed gratitude for Frederick’s hospitality by giving a singing concert at Middletown High School Wednesday.
Several local athletes will be honored at Saturday’s Frederick Touchdown Club Banquet scheduled for the Elks Club. Among those receiving awards will be former Frederick star Chuck Foreman as the outstanding county college athlete, Frank Layton as the outstanding Frederick Falcon, Norman Jennings as the outstanding offensive player in the Midget League, Doug Blickenstaff as the outstanding defensive player in the Midget League, and Frederick’s Steve Winfield and TJ’s Charlie Klein as scholar-athletes.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 24, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
