100 Years Ago
Feb. 24, 1921
Frederick County comes in for its share of “plums” under the Harding Administration. All this was fixed yesterday afternoon at a caucus of Republican leaders in Washington, when Reno S. Harp, long prominently identified in Republican ranks of this county, was unanimously slated for U.S. Fish Commissioner. The selection of Mr. Harp will undoubtedly be of great advantage to fish propagation in this county. He is one of the original members of the Frederick County Fish and Game Association, and he was instrumental in securing for this county the state hatchery at Lewistown.
The “Australian Waits” sensational whip-crackers and “boomerang throwers” with Harvey’s Greater Minstrels are in a class by themselves. These people do everything with long lash whips that sharpshooters do with a rifle. Standing at a distance of 20 feet, the man cuts the ashes from a cigarette the woman holds in her mouth; the woman unflinchingly holds a folded newspaper in her hands while the man snaps it off bit by bit until it is but a half inch from the finger tips. Harvey’s Greater Minstrels come to the City Opera House matinee and night February 28.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 24, 1971
The continued use of Fort Detrick for research and development — not in biological warfare but in the field of public health and environmental protection — appears “very possible now,” according to a joint announcement by U.S. Senators Charles McC. Mathias and J. Glenn Beall Jr.
Frederick County said “thank you” to its Vietnam veterans and their families last night with a special dinner in their honor at the Fort Detrick NCO Club, sponsored by the Frederick County Veterans’ Association.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 24, 2001
County and city lawmakers this week got their first look at the dollars involved in completing the middle section of Monocacy Boulevard to create a transportation loop through east Frederick. A detailed cost and benefit analysis of the $20.9 million road project unveiled for the Frederick County Commissioners three financing options and set the stage for negotiations between the city and county.
A plan for schools to provide gun safety classes cleared the Maryland Senate. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Barbara Hoffman, D-Baltimore County, requires class materials coming from multiple sources and that teachers instruct the class. The class would teach children to avoid weapons they might find and to call adults when they do.
