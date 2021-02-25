100 Years Ago
Feb. 25, 1921
Charles R. Robinson, 17, paid the penalty for the murder of Mrs. Mary Edith Hightman, wife of Arthur F. Hightman, a young farmer of Middletown Valley, this morning at sunrise. His was one of the most repulsive and outrageous crimes in the history of Maryland, and stirred the entire state. When Robinson was sent through the trap this morning, he was the 30th man to be executed in Frederick County since its settlement. Up until 1800 there were 11 executions, there being 19 since then.
The Builders Bible Class of the Grace Reformed church, H.H. Abbott teacher, held a benefit supper in the social rooms of church Tuesday night, serving about 425 persons. Unfortunately, the gas service became crippled in the midst of the supper, and it was only with difficulty that the crowds could be served. The cause of the trouble was not learned, but it was thought that it was due to a broken connection. Finally, with the aid of a blower, sufficient gas was secured to prepare the suppers. In the neighborhood of $200 was cleared by the class.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 25, 1971
In the planning and construction of Interstate 70, the State Roads Commission made an agreement with Frederick County to build a bridge to span the new freeway in order to reconnect Ridge Road between U.S. 40 and U.S. 40A. That promise is being kept, and the Ridge Road Bridge — a unique engineering feat featuring a sweeping 400-foot arch across the dual highway — is scheduled for completion this fall.
A substantial increase in Frederick County in the proportion of white collar workers has been evident in the past 10 years, according to Bureau of Labor statistics and data from the Department of Commerce. The rise, estimated at 16.7 percent, is laid largely to the upgrading of employment throughout the county, according to Chamber of Commerce executive secretary Richard D. Hammond.
T. Stuart Haller, well-known landscape architect, died at his residence on RFD 6 Wednesday evening. Details are incomplete. M.R. Etchison and Son is handling arrangements.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 25, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.