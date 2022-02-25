100 Years Ago
Feb. 25, 1922
Three citizens of Brunswick, Harry Hahn, clerk at the Hotel Yardley Hotel, Frank Sigafoose and Carroll Merriman, had a thrilling experience when two strangers a few nights ago in Baltimore evidently misjudged their intended victims. After attempting to get out of paying a taxi bill by displaying a gun, one of the men was overpowered and handed over to a policeman. His companion, who ran away, was captured later. Both were taken before a police magistrate. Shortly after 10 that night, Hahn was engaged by the two men in Brunswick to drive them to Baltimore. Sigafoose and Merriman went on the trip with him.
Elisha Swomley, one of the oldest citizens of New Market district, died yesterday at his residence, near New Market, from general debility, at 94. He was born in 1828 on the farm on which he died. He was of German ancestry, his great-grandfather coming from that country at an early date and settling on a hill called “High Harmony,” between Linganore creek and Ben’s Branch in New Market district.
On Saturday evening, a novelty party was given at the Methodist Protestant parsonage by Miss Lulu M. Deck, in honor of the teachers at the New Market high school. The entertainment consisted of six games: taking peanuts from a dish with a hat pin, taking beans from a bowl with a pair of meat skewers, replacing pins in the punctures of the paper whence they were taken; sewing buttons on bits of cloth; threading needles; and putting puzzles together. Daniel Main took first rank in all these and thus captured the prize, which was a copy of “Idle Thoughts of An Idle Fellow,” by Jerome K. Jermoe, an English novelist.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 25, 1972
Frederick’s Jack Griffin has been chosen to coach the United States team that will compete in the International Women’s Cross Country meet scheduled for Cambridge, England, March 18. The announcement was made Thursday at the meeting of the Amateur Athletic Union in New York.
County commissioner Donald Lewis, at a meeting of the Parks and Recreation Commission Thursday, said he favors allocation of recreation funds to unincorporated communities as well as to the county’s incorporated towns. Lewis also voiced support for recently proposed plans to restore Rose Hill Manor as an educational historical display.
State police apprehended two youths and a man Thursday on Rock Creek Drive minutes after they apparently stole two radio speakers and a pair of trousers from a car parked behind Woolco’s Department Store.
The Washington Redskins have made an inquiry about the possible use of Hood College for summer practice, according to an official with the college. The Redskins have been training in Dickinson College, in Carlisle, Pa. Last year, they also built a practice site near Dulles Airport in Virginia. Earlier this year, the Baltimore Colts announced that they would no longer train at nearby Western Maryland College in Westminster.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 25, 2002
Frederick’s MARC trains are currently attracting far fewer commuters than transit officials expect daily in 2005. But ridership inched upward in the first two months of service, and officials stand by the long-range forecast. The Maryland Transit Administration developed the service with a prediction of 1,600 daily boardings at both of Frederick’s stations in 2005. The highest one-day total so far is 302, which came on the first day of service, Dec. 17.
Where in the world is Pete the Pirate? The Griff’s Landing mascot — a 6-foot, 30-pound swashbuckling mannequin — disappeared from his perch in front of the South Market Street eatery on Dec. 30, according to owner John “Captain Griff” Griffis. The only clue to the pirate’s whereabouts are a a series of 11 postcards and one letter sent to the restaurant in the weeks since. The correspondence carries postmarks from New York, Paris, New Orleans, the Grand Cayman Islands and other points around the compass.
