100 Years Ago
Feb. 26, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 26, 1972
FFA members, honored this week during National FFA Week are young people with a purpose. That purpose: to develop a more prosperous America. FFA’s 430,000 members are students of vocational agriculture in high schools, where they learn skills that prepare them for leadership in America’s agricultural future.
Food Fair Stores Inc. of Philadelphia is taking sub bids for the construction of a new Pantry Pride supermarket to be located at the Frederick Towne Mall located on U.S. 40 West outside Frederick.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 26, 2002
The Monocacy and Potomac rivers have been flowing at levels more than 90 percent below average for most of February, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey. “It’s been in the red day after day,” said Wendy McPherson, a hydrologist with the USGS. On Monday, the Monocacy flowed at a rate of 93 cubic feet per second past the USGS Jug Bridge measuring station. The 72-year average for the day is 1,811 cfs. On the Potomac, Monday’s flow at Point of Rocks was 1,620 cfs compared with a 107-year average of 17,810 cfs.
On Saturday, the Hood College Blazers won their second Atlantic Women’s Colleges Conference title in three years and advanced to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Women’s Division III Tournament with their 71-68 win over top-seeded College of Notre Dame of Maryland. The Blazers will be the first Atlantic conference team ever to play int he tournament.
WASHINGTON — Months after anthrax-tainted letters killed five people and sickened more than a dozen, the FBI said Monday that its investigators do not have a prime suspect despite conducting hundreds of interviews in the case. The FBI believes that a single person, with experience working in a laboratory is behind the mailings. Van Harp, assistant director of the bureau’s Washington office, described this person as having “a clear rational thought process and appears to be very organized in the production and mailing of these letters.”
