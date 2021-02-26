100 Years Ago
Feb. 26, 1921
Indictments against four business houses of this city for conducting gaming tables were disposed of yesterday afternoon when the court gave a verdict of guilty in all four cases. The evidence showed that the gaming was for chips in these business places, the chips being redeemable in merchandise and in some places for money also. The names were not made public.
The hanging of Charles R. Robinson yesterday puts the total of legal executions in Frederick County since 1800 up to 19. All of those paying the supreme penalty were hanged for murder except one. William Richardson was hanged during the Civil War for being a Confederate spy.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 26, 1971
Two young priests, members of the controversial “Harrisburg Six,” spoke to a capacity audience at Hood College’s Price Auditorium last night on the meaning of the war resistance movement. The pair, along with four others accused, are awaiting trial on charges of plotting to blow up federal buildings in Washington, D.C., and kidnap presidential advisor Henry Kissinger.
President Nixon’s suspension Tuesday of the Davis-Bacon Act is a welcome relief from union wage pressures for most Frederick contractors, according to Carl Culler, vice president, Cumberland Valley Chapter of the Association of Building and Contractors. The Act is “the prime, legislative reason for inflated construction costs,” Culler said. The 40-year-old Act requires all federally funded constructed projects to pay the prevailing wage.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 26, 2001
An alternative to increasing license plate fees to fund the state’s emergency medical services (EMS) programs has been introduced in Annapolis, and it is apparently gaining support. All Frederick County delegates to the General Assembly have signed on to the House bill that proposes to increase the fines for moving traffic violations by $20.
The Community Foundation of Frederick County has announced formation of the Religious Coalition Cold Weather Shelter Fund, designed to raise funds to acquire a property and build a permanent shelter for homeless adults.
Some Urbana High School students will get to do something most stock brokers only dream about — give advice to the Federal Reserve. The students will be participating in the local competition of the National Fed Challenge at the Baltimore Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Virginia. Urbana’s six-member team will be one of 13 squads from different area schools that will make 15-minute presentations on the state of the national economy and make proposals to maintain or change current interest rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.