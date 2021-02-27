SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Feb. 27, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 27, 1971
The county commissioners agreed Friday to abolish the position of county director of personnel and to handle hiring and firing of employees through their own efforts. The commissioners abolished the position of Parks Administrator in January in the only other major employment change since they assumed office on Dec. 1.
Mr. Harry M. Free, a well-known retired farmer of Frederick County, who has farmed in Rocky Springs for the past 50 years, died at his residence Feb. 26. Mr. Free was a member of the Rocky Springs Union Church, he was superintendent of the Rocky Springs Union Church Sunday school for 50 years, and he served as a director of the Childrens Aid for many years.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 27, 2001
A former cabinet officer has raised serious questions about Mayor Jim Grimes’ intent to hire three departing city attorneys as independent consultants for the city, calling the move “potentially unethical and inappropriate at best.” Imelda Roberts, the mayor’s former chief human resources and administrative officer, said a proposal to give City Attorney N. Lynn Board’s new law firm a one-year contract to handle city legal work creates a conflict of interest and gives Ms. Board undue influence over the city’s procurement process.
About 30 parents of Kemptown Elementary School students gathered Monday night to give their opinions on a potential redistricting of the feeder neighborhoods for Kemptown and Green Valley elementary schools. A Frederick County Public Schools analysis of enrollment and capacity at both schools shows Kemptown is now over capacity while Green Valley is well below its maximum enrollment.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Feb. 28, 1921
Several years ago, a bell buzzard was reported to have been seen in the county. The attention of a farmer was attracted by a peculiar overhead sound, and looking up, he traced the tinkling noise to be a big bird soaring rapidly away. There was no mistake about the bird being a buzzard, and as it gradually disappeared, the noise was lost. The buzzard was recently reported to have been seen in Baltimore county a few days ago. A Harford County farmer claims he tied the bell onto the neck of the buzzard.
The “mystery automobile,” a 1921 Cadillac limousine found overturned along the banks of Marsh Creek at Reynold’s Bridge, about four miles and a half north of Emmitsburg on Friday morning, has been claimed by E.S. Smith, Washington, D.C. The machine is now in the custody of John E. Butts and Sons, attorneys, Gettysburg, Pa., who took charge of the automobile and are holding it until its ownership can be substantiated. There are many unexplained features to the case. The machine was found in an inverted position. The top of the car was bespattered with blood, as were the cushions on the driver’s seat, and three handkerchiefs, one bearing the initials of “M.S.S.” saturated with blood, were found, two in the car and one near the machine.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 28, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 28, 2001
A Montgomery County developer who wants to build about 1,300 homes and a commercial center just west of Brunswick received a relatively warm reception Tuesday night at a packed meeting of the Brunswick City Council. School overcrowding was the chief concern expressed by five of 16 speakers who took 3-minute turns at the podium addressing Olney developer Lou Iaquinta and the city’s leaders.
Before the city could crack the concrete for the long-awaited widening of Rosemont Avenue, the project cost Frederick $1.28 million to obtain a sliver of roadside property. The million-dollar price tag was attached to the shopping center at 1713 Rosemont Ave. that the city bought last week in order to free up about 3 feet of right-of-way along the edge of the shopping center parking lot. In addition to the right-of-way, the city needed to strike a deal for access to the property during construction.
