100 Years Ago
Feb. 27, 1922
Fire of unknown origin totally destroyed outbuildings on the farm of Lewis B. Hargett, southwest of Feagaville, Saturday morning at 4:30 o'clock. The loss is estimated at about $7,500, partly covered by insurance. A barn, shed, two hog pens, two silos and a dairy were destroyed in the blaze. Of the outbuildings only the wagon shed and ice house were saved. The fire was discovered by Earl Hargett, son of the owner. The lower end of the barn was then in flames and the roof was falling in. He ran to the outbuildings and opened the doors to liberate the stock and also aroused the other members of the household. The entire neighborhood was notified and soon a large number of men were throwing water from buckets.
In spite of all warnings by weather observers of more winter "just around the corner" and which is due to pay the county a visit this week, farmers of the county have been worked up to a fever over the prospects of an early spring. They point to the wheat fields which are freshening up and becoming green and to signs of change in the grass in the fields and shrug their shoulders over the forecasts of more winter.
Charles Blank, arrested by Chief of Police Derr for leaving his horse standing on Fourth street for more than two hours Saturday, forfeited $1 collateral for his appearance in police court.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 27, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 27, 2002
A Unionville veterinarian wants official approval of a dog-and-cat crematorium at his clinic where, neighbors claim, he has already burned dead animals without county or state approval.
Former City of Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes wants to put a helicopter landing pad on his home property and plans to meet with neighbors soon to discuss it. A Frederick County Board of Appeals hearing on the proposal was postponed Tuesday at Mr. Grimes request. His letter to the board says he'll meet with the Holly Hills homeowners association to address residents concerns. Mr. Grimes doesn't live in the subdivision and isn't part of the homeowners group. He lives nearby on 25 acres along Ijamsville Road.
